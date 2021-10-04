Toyota Section 19 PJ Installs Rikeguard Antimicrobial Film to Protect Customers

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 4 October 2021 – Toyota Laser Motor PJ has recently installed the cutting-edge Rikeguard antimicrobial film in their Section 19 Petaling Jaya premises for their customers’ protection. The decision was made as an initiative to protect the health and well-being of their customers and visitors.













Following the installation, Rikeguard is now installed upon the high-touch surfaces of Toyota Laser Motor PJ, one of the largest and most iconic Toyota Sales, Service and Body & Paint centres in Malaysia which is located in Section 19 Petaling Jaya. The facility’s large size and wide range of Toyota model displays make it a popular Toyota centre with high customer traffic, making it necessary to make the showroom as safe as possible.





Rikeguard is an antimicrobial film which is made in Japan and deployed as Japan’s No. 1 protective film in highly public touchpoints, and exclusively distributed by Jasa Sarjana in Malaysia along with other safety film technologies. The film provides effective, long-lasting protection by neutralising 99.99% of viruses and bacteria immediately upon contact with the surface, making the showroom’s surfaces safe to touch at all times. These features have been certified by SIAA Japan, University of the West of Scotland, and SIRIM.





For more information about the Rikeguard antimicrobial film and installation queries, contact Jasa Sarjana Sdn Bhd via their website at: www.ice-u.com.my/rikeguard





#Rikeguard