L’Oréal Paris Reaffirms its Commitment to “Stand Up Against Street Harassment” at the Expo 2020 Dubai

KARACHI: L’Oreal Paris is reaffirming its commitment to Stand Up Against Street Harassment, in partnership with NGO Hollaback! at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The ambitious program, which launched on March 8th, 2020, aims to train 1 million people by the end of 2021 with Hollaback’s 5D’s methodology, focusing on self-defense techniques and other important tactics to deal with sexual harassment on the streets. Building on an unprecedented partnership with Ipsos dedicated to examining the issue of street harassment globally, the brand has committed to an ongoing research initiative that studies and reports societal data on street harassment around the world on a consistent basis.

As an official partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place in the UAE from the 1st of October 2021 to the 31st of March 2022, L’Oréal Paris is showcasing to visitors its corporate social responsibility commitments by continuing the global implementation of the program through various events, including a showstopping projection on the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa and sessions by international L’Oréal Paris spokespeople Aja Noami Kink, Eva Langoria, Aishwarya Rai, Aseel Omran and Mona Zaki aimed at educating and training people on what they can do when witnessing or experiencing street harassment, as well as raising awareness on the topic.

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together more than 200 participants, including 192 countries and millions of visitors from around the globe, allowing for L’Oréal Paris’ mission to reach women in every corner of the world. The brand is also working to execute the program locally in Pakistan with the aim to create a space that supports women to empower each other, encourage each other, and take charge in fighting for their place in this world. The details of the local program are soon to be announced by L’Oréal Paris Pakistan.

