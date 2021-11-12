HKAB X HKFYG held its first ESG Pioneers ‘Farm-to-Community’ Project

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 November 2021 – Environmental, Social and Governance – The concept of ESG, put forward by the United Nations Global Compact was considered an assessment indicator for business operations. It is believed that the young generation learns about ESG will help build up a talent pool committed to sustainable development.









William Chiu, Chairperson of the Community Caring Committee of HKAB (3rd right); James Wong, Supervisor of the HKFYG (4th right) and other volunteers, teachers lead students to understand the concept of ESG through a field trip to the HKFYG Organic Farm.

The Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) and The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), have together launched the ESG Pioneers ‘Farm-to-Community’ Project. This Project will put into practice what it means to be sustainable as it teaches primary and secondary school students about environmental impacts by introducing them to organic farming and volunteering in the community.

A few days ago, 250 primary and secondary school students from 15 schools attended a series of experiential workshops as part of the Project, alongside volunteers from the HKAB. They had first hand experience of organic farming with a visit to the HKFYG organic farm and Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre, where they got their hands dirty so to speak. This helped deepen their understanding of the connection between agriculture, the environment, ESG and the community.

William Chiu, Chairperson of the Community Caring Committee of HKAB said, ‘ESG and the concept of sustainable development have taken root in the banking industry. I hope that our business partners, colleagues and stakeholders would make it known to the public, especially young people, so they’ll see the positive change in our society brought by the whole industry and our efforts to combat climate change.’

James Wong, Supervisor of the HKFYG, was happy that the Project was well supported by many schools. He anticipated students would become more aware of the connection between health and environment and choose a lifestyle that sustained the development of the society. ‘The Project provides electronic resources for primary and secondary school teachers that highly increase the learning motivation of students towards biodiversity, organic farming and healthy diet,’ he said.

Li Man-ching, a teacher at the New Territories Heung Yee Kuk Yuen Long District Secondary School, saw the value of the Project as it aligned with the Geography syllabus at the junior level. This project was able to provide a tangible opportunity for students to study the operation of local organic farms and gain an in-depth understanding of the agricultural industry and produce. Lam Gui-kit, another teacher of Fuk Wing Street Government Primary School, said, ‘I can now teach students about the ESG concept through a multifaceted approach with resources that the Project provides. The School will also encourage students to make short videos or microfilms about environmental protection, so that they may become Eco-ambassadors in the future and have a positive impact in the world.’

The ESG Pioneers ‘Farm-to-Community’ Project advocates the concepts of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in business. Through experiential learning and public-private partnership. ESG is also integrated as part of the school curriculum and affords students to see its applicability in the real world, as they also witness the pivotal role the banking industry plays in taking it forward.





