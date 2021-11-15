Kenanga Investment Bank Launches Annual Flagship Fraud Awareness Campaign to Boost Good Governance and ESG Integration

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 November 2021 – With Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“Kenanga Group”) accelerating the integration of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) aspects into its operations, the Group today launched its fifth annual Fraud Awareness Week (FAW), the highlight of a month-long virtual Fraud Awareness campaign which has united many internal and industry participants in a move to promote the fight against fraud, bribery, and corruption.









L-R

– Tan Sri Azam Baki, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

– Dato’ Seri Akhbar Satar, President of the Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (MACFE)

– Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

– Maheswari Kanniah, Chief Regulatory Officer of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad





Themed ‘Reinforcing Ethical Values through Regulatory Dynamism’, delegates of public listed companies, professional bodies, as well as, over 290 representatives from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bursa Malaysia Berhad, Securities Commission Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia, Employees’ Provident Fund and Kenanga Group, have engaged in interactive anti-fraud games and quizzes and seminars designed to enhance awareness on trends and practices surrounding fraud prevention and detection.

While presenting his keynote address at the virtual opening ceremony today, Tan Sri Azam Baki, the Chief Commissioner of MACC remarked, “We need to continuously work in building critical elements of trust and transparency which will ultimately enable Malaysia to achieve its aspiration to be a corrupt-free nation. The dedication and commitment held by Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad through its FAW programme in promoting anti-fraud awareness is outstanding, and I am optimistic that MACC and Kenanga can further strengthen the existing bond in fighting corruption.”

“We are very pleased that we have managed to expand an internal campaign which we started five years ago, into this industry call to action to combat fraud, and at the same time, respond to the United Nations Global Compact’s 10th Principle which emphasises the need for businesses to work against corruption in all its forms. As we work to further incorporate ESG criteria throughout our value chain, we are committed to continue amplifying the importance of accountability, integrity, and good governance and rally more people to join the fight against fraud,” commented Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Maheswari Kanniah, the Group Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad added, “With the recent spike in cybercrimes, triggered by the sudden shift towards online transactions due to the pandemic, this year’s campaign has been bolstered with an emphasis on cyber security. To safeguard against this concern, we are working hand in hand with regulators, solution providers and the public to raise awareness, tighten controls and enhance measures to manage its risks and exposure.”

“We must educate ourselves on issues relating to fraud and corruption, in addition to being vigilant in taking proactive and preventive steps to deter acts of fraud and corruption. Participating in FAW is one step taken towards being part of the solution as it raises awareness on fraud and corruption,” mentioned Dato’ Sri Akhbar Satar, President of the Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (MACFE).

This flagship campaign, which is rolled-out annually in conjunction with the International FAW of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners headquartered in Austin, Texas, serves to complement the full suite of policies, frameworks, and robust internal controls Kenanga Group has in place to embed good business conduct and high standards of integrity, operate ethically and transparently, as well as, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.





