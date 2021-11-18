Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition – Major Remaster Out Today, Free Upgrade for Existing Owners

Award-winning indie dungeon crawler updated with new quests, monsters, classes, weapons and loot.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – Media OutReach – 18 November 2021 – The Ultimate Edition of award-winning indie card battler Guild of Dungeoneering is out today on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.com. Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition is a major remaster of the original game, bringing new quests, monsters, classes, weapons and loot – plus all the original's DLC – together in one supreme package.





As part of the launch, developer Gambrinous will automatically upgrade all owners of the original Guild of Dungeoneering on Steam and GOG.com free of charge – a giveaway worth over $6 million.

See all the pillaging, plundering and dungeoneering action in the launch trailer.

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition is the turn-based dungeon crawler with a twist – instead of controlling the hero, players build the dungeon around them. Using cards drawn from their guild decks players lay down rooms, monsters, traps and (of course) loot. All of this is dressed in a hugely nostalgic ‘pen & paper’ art style, influenced by classic 1980s and 90s tabletop RPGs (plus games the devs made as kids!).

Led by Colm Larkin and Fred Mangan, Gambrinous is an indie studio based in Dublin, Ireland. Known for Guild of Dungeoneering and Cardpocalypse, Gambrinous makes games inspired by the wonder of tabletop & board games.

“Creating Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition let us delve back into the dungeon armed with everything we’ve learned in the years since the original’s release”, says Larkin. “We’ve fully rebuilt Guild of Dungeoneering in a new engine, tweaked and rebalanced every system and then added a whole load of new content to top it off”.

“We invite new and existing dungeoneers to gather their Guild, sharpen their swords and join us (and the ever-popular singing bard) in the biggest and best version of our dungeoneering adventure”.

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition is available to purchase now on Steam, The Epic Games Store and GOG.com:









Owners of the original Guild of Dungeoneering who purchased the game on either Steam or GOG.com can simply download the latest update which will upgrade the game to the Ultimate Edition, free of charge.

For all the latest information and assets, please visit:





About Gambrinous:

About Gambrinous:

Gambrinous is a studio based in Dublin, Ireland led by Colm Larkin and Fred Mangan. They are known for Guild of Dungeoneering (2015) and Cardpocalypse (2019) and make digital games inspired by the wonder of tabletop & board games. For more information about Gambrious please visit: www.gambrinous.com





