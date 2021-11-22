Help Tesco be Better by Filling the Tesco Ireland Survey

Published: November 22, 2021

Have you ever wondered how important a customer is to a business or a service? Without a consumer market, all these businesses will be nothing and eventually shut down or eats its own money with no money injected from outside via earnings or savings! Especially if a business has spread a little, it is very important to maintain and gain customer loyalty and keep a good brand name. Tescoviews has always taken a keen interest in keeping its customers satisfied and now they wish to bloom more and pay back their consumers with an even better service and products. For this reason, they have introduced the Tesco Ireland Survey at www.tescoviews.ie, if you want to help your favorite store become better then fill it out!

About Tesco

Tesco was founded by Jack Cohen in 1919, Hackney, London, United Kingdom. It is a British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer with headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. Tesco has shops in seven countries, across Asia and Europe. It is one of the largest markets for groceries and is a very well-run business, successful in what it does. Tesco has; Supermarket, Hypermarket, Superstore and Convenience shop. It is the third-largest retailer in the world measured by gross revenues, and ninth-largest retailer in the world measured by revenues!

Procedure of filling the Tesco Ireland Survey

If you wish to fill out the Tesco Ireland Survey and need guidance on doing so then just follow these steps below;

  • Switch on your computer or other device and establish a good internet connection.
  • Then, visit your web browser and go to www.tescoviews.ie
  • Take your Tesco receipt, which you must have from when you visited Tesco, and in the blank space provided on the left-hand side, type in the 4-digit code from the bottom of your receipt
  • Now, click on “Enter >”
  • After that, follow the on-screen instructions to continue to the survey and fill it out.

1 Comment

  • Reply July 7, 2019

    Helen kelly

    Went to tesco in Athlone yesterday to buy some ink for my printer and bought a smart TV. Couldn’t resist when I seen the amazing value. The staff there couldn’t help enough as I was alone they lifted it into my trolley. At the checkout, again staff were more than helpful and pleasant. I shop in tesco almost every day for the past 30 years and have only good experience. Thank you Tesco ireland

