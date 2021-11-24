Sri Lanka’s one more women’s team player tested positive for Covid-19

One more Sri Lanka women’s team player is tested positive in Zimbabwe, it is reliably learnt.

According to highly placed sources in Harare, Kavisha Dilhari, who was sharing room with one of the other three players (Sachini Nisansala), tested positive for Covid-19 during the last PCR test conducted on Monday.

“Unlike the senior men players, all women players are sharing the hotel rooms and that’s how the 20-year-old right-arm off-break bowler was infected”, the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone said.

The total four, who are isolated after tested positive are: The vice-captain Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Sachini Nisansala and Kavisha Dilhari. All four are under medical care.

Tour on

Sri Lanka’s participation in the Women’s World Cup qualifier is in no doubt. The ICC has made it known to all the participating teams that the matches would be played as per the original schedule.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION