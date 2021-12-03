ARMY dances along on Twitter with 68M Tweets as BTS returns to the live stage in LA

Faced with heightened digital disruption and growing sophisticated fraud typologies, financial institutions across APAC rethink how to future-proof fraud prevention

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – GBG (AIM:GBG), the

global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity

verification and location data intelligence, has today launched its inaugural

report across APAC, titled “Future-proofing

Fraud Prevention in Digital Channels: APAC FI Study“, which analyses

the impact of fraud on financial institutions (FIs) across six countries and

the technologies they are planning to invest in to mitigate today’s fraud

threats and scale to address emerging fraud patterns.

The report found FIs in APAC projecting an average

estimated budget of USD83.3 million to purchase new fraud prevention technology

in 2020-2021. The three countries with the highest average estimated fraud

budgets are Thailand at USD95.4 million, China at USD91.4 million and Indonesia

at USD88.9 million.

The research unveils trends and priorities of APAC FIs

in the digital age, key fraud and risk management challenges in digitalisation,

and technology investment plans to enable fraud insulated digital products and

channels.

According to the report, instant gratification for

finance and banking services is seeing greater demand and rollout by financial

institutions in APAC, with 31% of FIs planning for instant bank account

applications and instant loans, and 29% of FIs planning rollouts of instant

credit cards. Furthermore, financial products like e-wallets are becoming a

hygiene factor for 90% of financial institutions as they look to expand their

digital channels and deliver superior customer experiences.

As FIs vie for digital confidence with their target

consumers, 66% of respondents cited end to end fraud management platform

readiness as a key differentiation to driving preference. However, only 6% have

an existing implementation of an integrated end to end fraud and compliance

platform solution, and vertical silos are still seen in 43% of APAC financial institutions

and are most prevalent in digital banks. Upgrading to fraud management platform

solutions is also a work in progress for 57% of FIs and almost 50% have planned

investment to upgrade their digital onboarding fraud solutions.

The interest in new segments beyond the traditional

white- and blue-collared workforce is also apparent. The unbanked segment has

pivoted to be a mainstream focus as fraud technology advances, with almost a

third of respondents planning to access the unbanked (32%) and underbanked

(31%).

June Lee, APAC

Managing Director of GBG commented, “Looking

at 2020-2021, the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to push people and businesses

to take digital-first approaches to financial transactions. From our research,

e-wallet, instant financial services, mobile and app banking are going

mainstream rapidly, which make it urgent for FIs to take innovative and

proactive measures to future-proof against escalating digital financial crimes.

The pandemic is creating a lot of uncertainty, but the majority of FIs in APAC

recognise that an end to end fraud management platform is strategic to

differentiating themselves from the highly disruptive landscape they are

playing in and would be a springboard to scale fraud prevention and securing

digital trust with customers.”

Financial

Crimes 4.0, a term coined by GBG, is a mega risk trend covering the

heightened complexity and growing volume of emerging financial crime arising from

the state of hyperconnectivity and data deluge in today’s Industry 4.0. This

includes the boom in digitally connected devices, internet of things (IOT), and

online social sharing, where these rapid changes have opened new access points

and vulnerabilities that are being harnessed by sophisticated, malicious actors

with speed and scale.

Respondents recognised all fraud typologies are on the

rise, with social engineering crimes, in particular to scams, having a higher

projection. Respondents believe that they require stronger endpoint threat

prevention solutions to work across the onboarding and transaction customer

journey. The need for enhanced data intelligence to obtain a better 360 view of

a customer is also seeing an uptick with more than 50% of the respondents

planning to invest in the ability to ingest new data in 2020-21.

Chee Leong Chin, APAC Chief Technology

Officer of GBG, added, “The proliferation of personally identifiable

information (PII) is making consumers increasingly vulnerable and susceptible

to fraud and identity crimes. Meanwhile, customer expectations around instant access

to an increased variety of digital financial services and digital safety assurance

in transacting online are also skyrocketing. GBG continues to innovate and be

ahead of market needs with its tech stack ranging from end to end fraud

platforms, to pre-emptive fraud detection like machine learning and data

intelligence from best in class players across identity proofing, mobile and IP

assessment, cyber threats, credit risk and location intelligence.”

GBG collaborated with The Asian Banker to survey 324

financial institutions in six key Asia-Pacific markets including Australia,

China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

