Green Monday Movement Selected As One of The “Best Practices For Carbon Neutrality”

Recognised As A Model Of Promoting Quality Green Development And Building A Sustainable Future

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 December 2021 – The “Green Monday” Movement by Green Monday Group has been selected as one of the “Best Practices for Carbon Neutrality” in the China Green Economy Summit 2021, co-hosted by People.cn, All-China Environment Federation and the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The cases were reviewed by a panel of professionals to select an exclusive list of 25 corporates across the nation to receive the honour.













The 25 corporates chosen for the “Best Practices for Carbon Neutrality” meets the criteria of green transformation of social and economical development, and are prime examples of striding towards the goal of carbon neutrality. Since 2012, the “Green Monday” movement under social venture Green Monday Group combats climate change, food insecurity, health and animal welfare issues through innovative and diversified social platforms, encouraging sustainable living on a personal, social and corporate level, thus becoming a global pioneer in building a sustainable future. Green Monday provides solutions such as restaurant programmes, corporate solutions and school programmes to advocate for plant-based diets. The movement includes aiding restaurants to add vegetarian menus, providing corporate solutions to corporates, such as organising talks, workshops and educational activities on health, introducing the new trend of green industry, and how to lead a low-carbon, sustainable life. The above solutions are all efforts to lower China’s carbon footprint and to fulfil the promise of achieving sustainability goals. The school programme inspires students to become a green global citizen through making conscious diet choices. The Green Monday Movement has reached over 30 countries and regions, including Mainland China, Singapore, Thailand, US and the UK.





David Yeung, Founder & CEO of Green Monday Group, expressed his gratitude in receiving the award, “Carbon neutrality is a worldwide common goal, and a clear direction to bring the nation forward to a sustainable future. We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for being one of the best-practice companies. Green Monday looks forward to working with every enterprise, group and individual to promote plant-based diets, bringing sustainable food choices to all. Everyone should take the responsibility to take this important and necessary step towards a sustainable future.”





Corporate partners of Green Monday in Mainland China, Hong Kong and internationally include HSBC, UBS, BNP Paribas, MGM Macau, Sands China, Ernst & Young Greater China, Shui On Group, Vanke, Noah Holdings, KPMG, KWG, Foodpanda and others.





Other selected projects include Voov Meeting by Tencent, which encourages low-carbon office operations; Volvo Cars’ mission to drive a low-carbon value chain; Wynn Resorts’ efforts to upcycle food; Mengniu Dairy’s initiative to reduce food waste and other outstanding corporate initiatives aiming to promote sustainability.

About “Best Practices in Carbon Neutrality” in the 2nd China Green Economy Summit

The 2nd China Green Economy Summit, co-hosted by people.cn, All-China Environment Federation and Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment, provides a platform for the discussion and exchange of ideas on carbon-emission reduction, upcycling, technology innovation and brand culture. The summit also analyses outstanding examples of corporate carbon neutrality, drawing from their experiences in green development to uplift all participating corporates.





Corporates regardless of industry are encouraged to submit projects, the summit focuses on cases which are industry leaders in carbon neutralisation, green industrial innovation, as well as green development fostering. The cases should also showcase and represent the new industry goal of carbon neutrality in the core values of the brand.





The cases submitted must be in line with related laws and policies, embodying authenticity, efficiency, growth and representativeness. The selected cases should also advocate for green development, safeguard ecological health, pave the way to a green civilisation and lead the green development trend. The entries (corporate or brand) should possess active social influence.





About Green Monday Group

Green Monday Group was founded in 2012 in Hong Kong SAR with the vision to “Make Change Happen, Make Green Common”. It is the pioneer in Asia to launch a large scale plant-based movement by advocating flexitarian lifestyle. The Group comprises Green Monday Holdings, the operational arm producing and distributing plant-based food products in Asia and beyond, Green Monday Ventures, the impact investment arm dedicated to supporting and accelerating growth of mission-aligned entrepreneurs and start-ups globally and Green Monday Foundation, the non-profit arm advocating sustainable plant-based living through community initiatives. Green Monday Holdings comprises OmniFoods and Green Common: OmniFoods is a global leading plant-based food company with a Canadian-based R&D team creating its own range of alternative protein food products includingOmniPork series, OmniSeafood series and OmniEat series; Green Common is a one-stop plant-based platform combining retail, distribution and dining service in over 20 markets, empowering communities in Asia and beyond with sustainable, innovative and wholesome food choices. The Green Monday Group is named to Fortune’s 2020 “Change the World” list, Fortune China’s “20 Most Socially Influential Startups in China” list, and “Best Practices for Carbon Neutrality” in the China Green Economy Summit 2021. For more information, please visit: www.greenmonday.org





