CSG Charts Global Growth, Delivering Greater Local Impact

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 9 December 2021 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS), the leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions, today announced strong global growth, specifically from success in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Over the past two years, CSG has grown its EMEA business with ten new customers, a new office in Riyadh, and significantly increased the number of EMEA-based employees through regional acquisitions and new hires.





Last night at the annual Telecom Review Leadership Summit in Dubai, CSG’s influence and success in the region earned recognition during the 2021 Telecom Review Excellence Awards Gala. The Telecom Review Excellence Awards recognises the milestones and achievements of leading information communication technology (ICT) brands and figures. CSG was named the Most Innovative Product/Service Vendor for its cloud-first architecture, which enables new market entrants and leading brands globally to launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create compelling experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty.





“As we approach our 40th anniversary, CSG remains relentlessly customer-obsessed and laserfocused on helping our customers thrive and succeed in the digital economy,” said James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business. “CSG’s inventive spirit empowers us to be curious and challenge the status quo so that we can continually create the future-ready technologies our customers need. We are honoured to receive this recognition from Telecom Review for our industry-leading solutions that help companies across EMEA and beyond solve some of their toughest business challenges and do extraordinary things for their customers.”





“Every day at CSG, we aspire to have a greater impact on the lives of our people and our customers,” said Patricia Elias, CSG’s chief people and places officer. “By cultivating the most globally diverse teams and fostering equitable, employee-centric programs, CSG is creating meaningful, intentional, and enriching employee experiences that empower our people to deliver innovation, category defining solutions, and exceptional experiences to our customers.”





CSG’s innovative Revenue Management & Customer Engagement suites of end-to-end solutions support leading global brands with the flexible, configurable, and SaaS technologies they need to monetise and digitally enable exceptional customer experiences. Companies globally rely on CSG to deliver timely, personalised, and relevant experiences to their customers, monetise new offerings, and protect and maintain existing revenue streams whilst they focus on their business requirements.





