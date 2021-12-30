Casino Gambling and Sports Betting Travel Destinations in the United States

With the increase in legal gambling and sports betting sweeping the United States, if someone is inclined to find a temporary alternative to the Best Online Casino games, there are plenty of great destinations that offer casinos, sports betting locations or both. Whether your focus is just on wagering options or other attractions are also of interest, the United States offers many attractive locations to visit.

Las Vegas

The most popular gambling destination in the United States, if not the world, is Las Vegas, which offers over 70 casino properties as well as dining, shopping, golf, entertainment and now professional sports options. While placing wagers is still the primary reason to take a trip to Sin City, the increase in business and convention travel to Las Vegas has spurned a rise in other attractions as an alternative to the casinos.

Hotels have upgraded their pools, restaurant chains have added Vegas locations and resorts such as Caesars Palace, and the Venetian boast high-end shopping venues in comfortable environments with a large selection of retail outlets. A recent visit to Las Vegas offered great dining options, not just on or near the strip, but also downtown around the Fremont Street Experience, which offers a different experience for gamblers, especially for those looking for lower minimum table wagers that can help a wagering budget stretch farther.

Atlantic City

Even though there has been a lot of turmoil in the Atlantic City casino scene over the last decade, the New Jersey coastal town still boasts a great concentration of nine major casino properties within close proximity to most of the eastern seaboard including the big cities of New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. An added attraction, at least from May through September, is the beach as well as the famed boardwalk, which allows views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as access to casinos, restaurants, and shops.

Pittsburgh

Few gamblers might consider the western Pennsylvania city as a great destination, but Pittsburgh has done a great job of creating an attractive entertainment area along the shores of the Ohio River with a casino property, dining areas, and two modern stadiums for baseball and football as well as a state of the art hockey and concert arena. All of these venues are within walking distance of each other with great views of the river and the downtown area and the casino now includes a sportsbook with the advent of legal sports betting in the state of Pennsylvania.

Biloxi, Mississippi

Another beach destination that offers a much longer warm weather season than Atlantic City is Biloxi, Mississippi, the site of multiple casinos that are associated with major providers such as Caesars and MGM. The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico provide a great respite for beach lovers and the laid-back culture of the coastal location provides a relaxing environment for gamblers and sun lovers as well, not to mention that New Orleans is only an hour and a half drive west on Interstate 10.

