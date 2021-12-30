‘Flint Ideas Spark Creation’ opening up the school uniform market, integrating fashion concepts into team uniforms

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 December 2021 – Students often put their heart and soul into the creativity and selection of class shirts to increase team spirits and highlight their uniqueness. As time and fashion trend has changed, students have become more perceptive to trends. Therefore, this has set an increasingly higher standard for class shirts and team shirts. Because of this, “Flint Ideas Spark Creation” has discovered potential business opportunities in the school uniform industry and provided students with an innovative “customized platform”. By collaborating with many fashion designers, “Flint Ideas Spark Creation” has launched innovative products and design elements to create unique class Tees and team shirts while integrating fashion concepts into team shirts.

“Flint Ideas” is one of the most professional uniform companies in Hong Kong. The company has a sales department, a design department, a purchasing department, and a production department in Hong Kong. Flint Ideas strives for innovation and discovers potential business opportunities in the school uniform market. It puts fashion elements into different school uniforms, team shirts, and sportswear. In addition to the traditional Tee, one can also customize wind jackets, zipper sweaters, baseball jackets, etc. In terms of materials, sports materials with a high degree of perspiration, such as basketball shirts and cycling shirts, can also be printed in full or on both sides as the price remains popular and affordable to students. The customized styles of “Flint Ideas” class shirts not only allow students to choose T-shirt styles, but also round necks, V necks, or lapel collars, etc.

“Flint Ideas Spark Creation” has always been committed to promoting the cooperation program with student organizations for class shirts and class jackets, and has cooperated with many middle school student unions to provide different student discounts every year. In addition to instant discounts on customized prices, students also have the opportunity to obtain material sponsorship through collective ordering, making campus activities more colorful.

About ‘Flint Ideas Spark Creation’

“Flint Ideas” is one of the most professional uniforms and printing companies in Hong Kong. The product range includes team shirts, class shirts, class jackets, wind jackets, sweatshirts, printed Tee and uniforms, and suits. Self-built workshop, modern production line, and technical equipment. All products undergo strict quality control procedures to meet customer requirements and standards. “Flint Ideas” has always insisted on its products with exquisite craftsmanship, affordable prices, and professional services. Therefore, thanks to the good reputation of various schools, uniform teams, and industrial and commercial organizations, “Flint Ideas” have gained customer confidence and support.

