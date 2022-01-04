Only Aesthetics Announces That ONLIPO® Treatment Has Officially Benefited More Than 10,000 Of Its Customers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 January 2022 – ONLY Aesthetics, a multi-award-winning aesthetics group in Singapore, is proud to announce the achievement of providing fat loss and body contouring success for 10,000 of its customers with ONLIPO®.





ONLY Aesthetics was founded to fill the void in the medical industry and provide aesthetic treatments that were not readily available in Singapore. The aesthetics group proudly invests in state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest performing treatments to produce the best results for its clients. ONLIPO® is one such treatment.





ONLIPO® is a body contouring treatment that penetrates the skin to break down and remove fat of up to a depth of 13mm. ONLIPO® utilises Multi-Sequential Ultrasound (MSU) technology to treat problem areas such as the abdomen, thigh, under chin, underarm fats, flanks, love handles and even underneath the buttocks. Tightening and firming up of the skin is followed thereafter.





Having reached a milestone of producing successful results for more than 10,000 of its customers, ONLIPO® proves to be one of Singapore’s favourite aesthetic treatments for weight loss and body contouring concerns. Its popularity can be attributed to the many advantages it offers including being non-invasive. Without requiring any surgery, this FDA-approved body sculpting treatment is able to produce permanent and immediate results, provide spot treatment for selected areas, and tighten saggy loose skin without any pain or downtime.

ONLIPO® is suitable for those who wish to slim down painlessly and eliminate stubborn fats quickly and permanently without a strict diet or painful exercise. It is an alternative to other treatments tackling weight loss and body contouring, including fat freezing treatments.

ONLIPO® is available at selected ONLY Aesthetics outlets and new customers are welcome to book a trial.

Visit https://onlyaesthetics.sg/services/treatment-onlipo-singapore/ for more details.





About Only Group

Established in 2005, Only Group was founded to rise above the inadequacy of the then-newly saturated market of medical aesthetics. The co-founders believed in their calling to reach out to clients who wanted to better themselves, without short-changing them. The brand prides itself on its state-of-the-art technology and the exceptional results it has achieved for its clients. This is testified by its raving 5 star rated reviews on Google and Facebook and the multiple awards and accolades it has received over the past 16 years in the aesthetics industry. Only Aesthetics, Only Group’s subsidiary that provides cutting edge Face & Body treatments, has outlets in over 8 locations across central Singapore including Dhoby Ghaut, Raffles Place and City Hall.





#OnlyAesthetics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.