Connectus Firms GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists and NorthCoast Asset Management Partner to Offer the Sierpinski Tactical Growth Strategy in Canada

NEW YORK, US – EQS Newswire – 5 January 2022 – Connectus Wealth Advisers (“Connectus”), a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus firms GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists (“GAVIN”) and NorthCoast Asset Management (“NorthCoast”) have partnered to offer the Sierpinski Tactical Growth Strategy in Canada. This investment strategy is offered exclusively by NorthCoast to U.S. investors and now to Canadian investors through GAVIN, leveraging GAVIN’s leading presence in the Canadian independent wealth market.





The Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy is a multi-asset, core portfolio diversifier intended to grow capital and provide downside risk management. Its investment model relies heavily on the independent investment research of Hedgeye Risk Management.





“We are honored to partner with GAVIN in offering this investment strategy to Canadian investors,” said Dan Kraninger, President & CEO of NorthCoast. “Being a Connectus firm enables us to more easily solve the complexities of offering this investment strategy in Canada. GAVIN creates a significant advantage for us given their broad recognition in the Canadian wealth market and their cross-border expertise.”





‘We are thrilled to be partnering with the remarkable team at NorthCoast,” added Matthew Bacchiochi, President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. “This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to bringing advanced strategies to our clients. It also demonstrates the immediate benefits to being part of the Connectus consortium.”





“We are excited to see this innovative partnership between GAVIN and NorthCoast to offer this investment strategy to Canadian investors,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. “A key element of Connectus’ value-add to its firms is the ability to collaborate with industry leaders across borders to provide broader investment solutions to clients.”





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a Focus partner firm with an innovative model for client-centric financial advisers who deliver comprehensive wealth management advice. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue managing their client relationships and maintaining their boutique cultures while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared services. As a consortium, Connectus offers integrated technology, investment support and centralized services, including compliance, accounting and talent management. Connectus also provides marketing capabilities to support business expansion through robust lead generation and organic growth programs. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers.





Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized capabilities. They benefit from Focus’ global scale and extensive network of partner firms, continuity planning expertise and client solutions. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.





Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus’ current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus’ operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





