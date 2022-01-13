Hongkong Land HOME FUND launches new initiatives to alleviate housing-related social issues in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Hongkong Land HOME FUND (“HOME FUND“) today realises its vision of alleviating housing-related social issues in Hong Kong with the launch of new and extended CSR projects. Just weeks after its first year anniversary in November, HOME FUND is partnering with new non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) and other organisations to extend its support to disadvantaged young people and their families in Hong Kong.









Hongkong Land HOME FUND is collaborating with the Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to provide furniture designed to enhance the learning development of children living in sub-divided units.









Alleviating housing-related social issues is a key focus of HOME FUND‘s mission. The fund was established in November 2020 to empower the younger generations, promote social inclusion and assist those facing housing-related challenges.





The three new projects include:

The design, production and distribution of furniture for children living in sub-divided flats, in collaboration with the Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (“PolyU’s JCDISI”), The Salvation Army, Caritas and HKSKH Lady MacLehose Centre

The provision of short-term shelter and social services for families with urgent housing needs, in collaboration with Caritas

The Christian Zheng Sheng College campus renovation, managed by Hongkong Land and conducted together with business partners





“In line with HOME FUND’s mission to alleviate housing-related challenges and help foster a more inclusive society, I am pleased to unveil new projects to assist economically disadvantaged young people and families by improving their living environment,” said Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land. “HOME FUND has leveraged Hongkong Land’s ecosystem of partners in business, NGOs and academia to provide a better tomorrow for our future generations.”

Enhancing learning development of children living in sub-divided units by creating ergonomically designed furniture

Supported by HOME FUND, PolyU’s JCDISI worked with School of Design, Department of Biomedical Engineering and School of Optometry to design, produce, distribute and provide maintenance for a set of furniture including a table, a chair, a stool, a pair of leg rests, a reading board, a cushion and lighting, ergonomically designed for children living in sub-divided units. Sustainable, portable and adjustable, they will be distributed to 2,000 children in Kowloon City, To Kwa Wan, Kwai Chung and the Eastern District from the summer of 2022. PolyU’s JCDISI will also train SDU families on posture management and myopia prevention as part of the aftercare services and provide maintenance service.

“Thanks to HOME FUND we have been able to refine the prototype furniture and produce an ergonomically designed set of furniture to enhance the development of children living in sub-divided units,” said Kar-Kan Ling, Director of DISI. “Due to limited space and natural light, children living in sub-divided units are prone to health issues, including eyesight and spinal problems, that can affect their academic performance. This set of furniture brings together the expertise of design, biomedical engineering, optometry and allied health specialists to improve the children’s learning development.”

Supporting low-income families with urgent housing needs

Funded by HOME FUND and in partnership with Caritas, this project aims to provide short-term accommodation, social and healthcare services, job opportunities and food to low-income families with urgent housing needs. More than 3,000 room nights will be provided to a minimum of 100 people by hostels of Caritas or their collaborating partners over a period of 12 months from February 2022.

Enhancing students’ living conditions with Christian Zheng Sheng College campus renovation

HOME FUND is collaborating with eleven Hongkong Land business partners to renovate the campus and rehabilitation centre of Christian Zheng Sheng College, a private boarding school dedicated to supporting teenagers with drugs and behavioural problems. The consultants and contractors with expertise in quantity surveying, kitchen design, building engineering, mechanics, electrics, plumbing and drainage and waterproofing are long-term partners of Hongkong Land and share HOME FUND‘s vision to contribute to society. The renovation will focus on the kitchens and living areas and aims to provide a better living and study environment to students.

HOME FUND manages the project and funds all building materials. Hongkong Land’s Projects Department and its business partners contributed more than 1,000 man hours to date. Construction preparation work has begun and project completion is expected by the end of the second quarter.

Project Futuremark extended to support sub-divided flat residents

HOME FUND also extends its existing project Project Futuremark, which partners with the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (“HKCSS”), to offer a range of educational and life skill programmes to young people and their families living in sub-divided flats in Yau Tsim Mong and Sham Shui Po districts. A total of 32 programmes focusing on education, social connections, family relations and health will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Later in the year, new programmes will offer company visits, job-shadowing opportunities and career coaching to high school students to support their career development and unleash their potential.

“One of the missions of HOME FUND is to tackle housing-related social issues in Hong Kong. As the fund enters its second year, it is on track to improve the quality of life of low-income households and help foster a more inclusive society with the launch of new housing-related projects and the extension of existing programmes which have yielded excellent results since the inception of HOME FUND,” said Ms Natalie Wu, Senior CSR Manager of Hongkong Land.





Notes to Editors

The Hongkong Land HOME FUND was launched in November 2020 with an initial investment of HK$100 million, demonstrating Hongkong Land’s long-term commitment to the development of future generations and its aspiration to contribute to the fostering of an inclusive society. Hongkong Land HOME FUND‘s initial initiatives aim to address long-term underlying socio-economic issues, by supporting youth in unleashing their potential and improving the standards of living and the social upward mobility of low-income households.

Click here for more details on HOME FUND‘s One Year Anniversary





Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land’s business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group’s Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



#HongkongLand





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.