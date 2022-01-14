ChilisMillion.com – Chili’s Flatbread Giveaway

Chili’s Flatbread Giveaway is a great opportunity where you can avail a lot of free stuff. Although they are now out of complimentary flat breads. But the best news is that you can still get free chips & salsa after signing up for the Chili’s Email Club. If you are already an Email Club member, you can get one too!

Chili’s Flatbread Giveaway Instructions Guide

Not a long time ago, Chili’s Flatbread Giveaway Program expressed gratitude to their loyal customers by giving away a millions of complimentary coupons for flatbread.

To join the Chili's Email Club and get the complimentary chips & salsa or guac or queso or even more, enter the required information to get all started. After signing up, you are almost there to be a Club member.

There are some questions you need to answer so that whole process is finished accordingly.

Firstly, the Zip Code. Then the Date of Birth. Select your favorite Chili's restaurant from several locations Choose "Yes" or "No" to give answer to the question "Are you over 21?". Click the following white blank box and enter your mobile number if you want to opt for optional information. Then click "Get Your Coupon" and a pop-up will appear on which you can choose either to print it or email. At the right side of the coupon, you are asked to answer some questions for its feedback. Upon completion, you are offered more links with Chili's, like its Apps, Facebook, Twitter, and more.

Just go to www.chilismillion.com. to get Chili’s free coupons.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar is founded by Larry Lavine in 1975 in United States of America. It was originally opened in Dallas, Texas. After almost 40 years development, it has grown to be a famous and popular restaurant brand all around the United States, with more than 1400 casual dining restaurants mostly located in America and Canada. Moreover, it also expands its business and has 30 international locations worldwide..

