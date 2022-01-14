The best ways to experience South Australia

While places like Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland are generally the most popular place to visit and stay, South Australia tends to be a more underrated destination. South Australia has some wonderful locations to visit and the geography of the state is diverse. Here are some things to see and do while in South Australia.

Visit Wine Country

There are 18 wine regions in the southern area of South Australia which has been named the Great Wine Capital of the World. There are over 700 wineries in the state and due to the climate, geography, and fertile soil, it is known for producing some of the best wines in the world. D’Arenberg in McLaren Vale is one of the most popular to visit not just because of its wine but for the unique architecture of the main building, which looks a bit like a Rubik’s-cube. The Barossa Valley is also another excellent region that is host to many wineries and vineyards that create some of the world’s best wine and is noted for having some of the world’s oldest shiraz vines.

Visit the art gallery of South Australia

There are nearly 45,000 pieces of art on display from around the world at the AGSA which was established in 1881. The building itself is a work of art having been supervised by noted public servant Charles Edward Owen Smyth who also influenced the designs and maintenance of other buildings around Adelaide. The gallery has pieces of artwork and sculptures from Australian artists such as Hans Heysen and Lindy Lee. There is also a massive collection of indigenous and colonial art dating back to 1800. The gallery attracts over 500,000 visitors a year.

Attend a horse racing event

For those that love the sport, horse racing has a big following all around Australia, and not least in South Australia. Some of the Morphettville races today are the biggest in the country, with events such as the Australasian Oaks, the Adelaide Cup, and the SA Fillies Classic being some of the standouts. Oakbank Racecourse is also host to prestigious races which include the Oakbank Easter Saturday race which is the most attended horse race in South Australia. The Clare Valley Racecourse is a smaller track that hosts about 3 to 4 events per year with regular events including the Clare Valley Easter Races and the April Clare Cup.

Check out one of the many national parks

There are 360 national parks in South Australia ranging from beachside locations to cave areas. Conservation parks are incredibly popular with tourists as they show the effort that goes into preserving precious flora and fauna that have come under danger due to man’s encroachment on nature. The Gawler Ranges National Park is known for the Organ Pipes rock formations and Yadinga Gorge as well as animals such as the southern hairy-nosed wombat and the rare yellow-footed rock-wallaby. Many of the national parks have walking trails and campsites. The Innes National Park which is located in the southernmost area of the Yorke Peninsula is also a well-known and popular destination for tourists. Around 200,000 people visit each year and go scuba diving, surfing, fishing, and bushwalking. These are but a few of the things available to you when you travel to South Australia and there is much, much more to see.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION