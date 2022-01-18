Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan District.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during an intense exchange of fire, 2 terrorists Ghayoor and terrorist Bahauddin were killed.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

