Asia’s Leading Plant Based Brand OmniFoods Brings Vegan Steak to Bangkok

Omni Patty Steak Debuts as the first plant-based steak offered in Santa Fé Steak

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 19 January 2022 – Asia’s leading plant based brand OmniFoods proudly joins the Santa Fé Steak menu with Omni Patty featured as the first ever plant-based steak in the steakhouse chain, bringing plant-based deliciousness to over 100 outlets across Bangkok.





The Omni Patty makes its Thailand debut with the ground-breaking launch between OmniFoods and Santa Fé Steak, just in time for Veganuary, the annual campaign in January which challenges global citizens to take part in the fight again climate change by going vegan for a month. With the latest vegetarian dish, Bangkokians can now join the green movement hassle-free.

The unprecedented collaboration marks the combined effort between the two groups to promote sustainable diets. The two groups join hands to introduce the Omni Patty Steak with Onion Butter Sauce, with the Omni Patty sizzled to a luscious golden brown and drizzled with sauce wafting with the mouth-watering flavour of onion and butter*, accompanied with a scoop of creamy mashed potatoes and colourful vegetables as a side dish, food lovers can enjoy a healthy, affordable vegetarian treat for just 199 THB.





Omni Patty, the latest addition to the world renowned OmniMeat series, is made from a proprietary blend of non-GMO soy, pea, rice and shiitake mushrooms, and a great source of protein (13g**) and dietary fiber. It is cholesterol-free, Buddhist friendly and free of added hormones and antibiotics. The golden brown Omni Patty releases a peppery aroma after pan-fried, making it a perfect component to any meal.

The guilt-free delicacy is available at 116 Santa Fé Steak outlets across Bangkok until the end of February as part of the “Santa Fé Healthy Time” menu, allowing meat lovers to enjoy a peppery treat beneficial to both health and the environment.

*The sauce contains butter and can be removed upon request

** per 100g

About OmniFoods

Owned by Green Monday Holdings. OmniFoods’ range of alternative protein products includes the OmniMeat series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world’s top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, McDonald’s Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express.

About Santa Fé Steak

Santa Fé Steak, a leading steak restuarant with 18 years in Thailand, our first store is at Fashion Island. Santa Fé Steak is well known for serving happiness, unique and delicious dishes in a variety menus. With our secret recipe, premium raw materials from around the world and superior services, the dish will ensure you the good vibes at Santa Fe like no others!





