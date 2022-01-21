To Celebrate The Start of The New Year, Cheval Collection Announces Exciting Discounts

LAHORE: Cheval Collection, the luxury hospitality company with 5 stars serviced apartments across London and Edinburgh has announced multiple discounts for the new year coinciding with the relaxation of travel restrictions relating to COVID19 for fully-vaccinated travelers to the UK.

To this end, Cheval Collection has announced special discounts for their guests applicable to those also traveling from Pakistan which includes a 25% discount on a booking for 3- nights at the Edinburgh residences till 31st March, with 25% off for resident guests until the 27th of January on dining at The Register Club on the fourth floor at Cheval The Edinburgh Grand or at Luckenbooths restaurant and bar located on the ground floor at Cheval Old Town Chambers.

Indeed the UK government has lifted the requirement of pre-arrival COVID testing for international travelers and also lifted the quarantine on arrival. Moreover, arrivals will only be required to take a rapid lateral flow test within 2 days of their arrival.

These developments have enabled Cheval Collection to welcome a greater number of international guests to experience the luxury and comfort the residences have to offer, now at discounted rates.

Cheval Collection has adjusted its operational procedures in accordance with Government and Health authority directions to keep up the utmost level of hygiene and cleanliness while offering the best service possible. To forestall the spread of the COVID-19 infection, Cheval Collection has set up a number of systems and norms at its Residences to restrict the risk of infection both for colleagues and its esteemed guests and customers.

All Cheval residences are available to book today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION