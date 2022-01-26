GLOBAL PETS WORLD GROUP and AMMBR GROUP will launch Pet Paws NFT on the upcoming Valentine’s Day, pricing from USD 99 to 99,000

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 January 2022 – Global Pets World Group, a subsidiary of Wisdomcome group, has reached an agreement with Ammbr, a decentralized infrastructure technology developer in Abu Dhabi, to build the world’s first Global Pets theme park with Hong Kong as a starting point. It will gradually expand to ten regions around the world. Global Pet World held the “Pet Paws NFT Launch Conference” today at The Mira Hong Kong. During the event, Mr. Mark Chan, the founder of Wisdomcome Group, and Rakesh Rajagopal, Chief Strategy Officer of Ammbr, shared the concept of pets world and metaverse, and connected with Ammbr headquarters in Abu Dhabi to share technical support and forecast future market potentials.





The project uses NFT to connect global pets lovers will launch on 14 February 2022. Pets world is a novel yet classic theme park and membership club concept that leverages leading-edge Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to scale customer engagement and operate club memberships, rewards, access control as well as internal club payments.





“Wisdomcomegroup Group has been deeply cultivating the pet health care product market, and endows pet safety-related continuous expansion, all-round pet’s life needs. The purpose of participating in Global Pet World is to create a safe and comfortable environment for pet owners, The pet community with entertainment experience, the communication between owners and pets, improves the quality of life of pets, and at the same time, the NFT sweeping across the world connects the expanded network of pet lovers and pet”, said Mark Chan.

The group will also develop Metaverse, and build its pets world there, using Hong Kong Island as the starting point of the virtual land. Rakesh Rajagopal said: “Blockchain technology has huge potential in the world. Recently, Meme coins like Dogecoin have risen sharply. The reaction island and the theme of cryptocurrencies are very virtual. Pet Paw NFT is not only about pets. With more active participation in the pet park, the project is believed to attract investors from all over the world.”

Club memberships will be tiered as Diamond, Ruby, Emerald, Paraiba, Sapphire, Aquamarine, and Garnet, each grading of NFT membership can enjoy various discounts of entering the theme park and purchasing.

Mr. Mark Chan presented a Paraiba level Pet Paws NFT (equivalent to US$7,500) to all participating artists, including Louis Cheung, Louise Wong, Sheldon Lo, Jacky Cai, Alfred Hui, Joey Thye, C AllStar, MC Cheung, Kaho Ho, Panther Chan, Gigi Cheung, inviting them to enjoy the fun of joining the pet world. Artists also showcased their works of coloring Pet Paws NFT avatars, shared creative inspiration, and talked about their experiences with animals.

Details of Pet Paws NFT

Membership Issued Number of NFT Net Price* Diamond 200 $99,000 Ruby 500 $45,000 Emerald 1,000 $20,000 Paraiba 3,000 $7,500 Sapphire 10,000 $1,500 Aquamarine 50,000 $500 Garnet 200,000 $99

*Pet Paws NFT will be sold on the official website of Global Pets World on 14 February, and will ultimately be sold in ETH. Due to the recent fluctuation of ETH, the US dollar will be used as the equivalent unit for the time being before the official release.





About Wisdomcome Group

Wisdomcome Group was founded by Mr. Mark Chan in Hong Kong in 2003. Its brands include Wisdomcome Real Estate, Wisdomcome Investment, and Petmacy, and its businesses include but are not limited to pet product research, manufacturing and distribution, health care product research, manufacturing and distribution, and property investment and development. Another well-known brand founded by Mr. Mark Chan is Royal Medic, which is a health care brand listed in Hong Kong with market capitalization at one stage exceeding HK$5.8 billion. He retired from this company in 2020 and has since ventured into the pet category and other businesses and investments.

Website: www.wisdomcomegroup.com/





About Global Pets World Group

Global Pets World Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. The company shall focus on the development and operation of the world’s first theme park catering exclusively to pets and pet owners. The company is part of ” Wisdomcome Group”, will cooperate with different partners to develop pet theme parks around the globe in the future.

About Ammbr Group

Ammbr is an Abu Dhabi based decentralized infrastructure technology developer with one of the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization platforms that will forever change the way owners and creators of physical, intellectual, and digital assets conceive of ownership, trading, and interaction.





Website: www.ammbr.finance

