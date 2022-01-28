Military Veterans to Putin: Russian Troops Near Ukraine Can Become a Force for Peace

By Captain (Ret) Raymond Seebald, Col (Ret) Jitendra Jung Karki, LtCol (Ret) Gunter Chassé, Dr David Leffler

If Russia feels threatened by the expansion of the West, NATO, and the European Union, President Putin could take a portion of the 100,000 troops deployed on the border of Ukraine to create a powerful and profound global influence of peace that very few may have anticipated. We urge President Putin to use these troops to establish what is called in military circles a Prevention Wing of the Military by immediately training them in Invincible Defense Technology (IDT).

This powerful brain-based IDT technology operates on the level of what physicists call the unified field of all the laws of nature—a level a thousand million million times more powerful than the nuclear force. IDT supersedes all other defense technologies. However, the IDT system cannot be used for nefarious purposes against any country, as it creates a demonstrable and measurable effect of calm, order, and social harmony. Therefore, any country that deploys IDT on a global scale will benefit ALL countries, including Russia. We urge any and all countries to deploy IDT to create lasting world peace.

The reason for this outcome is that any military properly deploying IDT gains the ability to prevent enemies from arising, thus creating victory before war. An online video, “An Important Message for All Military Leaders” by John Hagelin, a Harvard-trained Ph.D. quantum physicist, explains in detail how IDT accomplishes these goals.

What is IDT? IDT involves large groups practicing the non-religious Transcendental Meditation® (TM) and advanced TM techniques that harness group brain power. This approach is a scientifically verified and field-tested means to defuse societal tensions by producing a coherent super-radiance field effect that radiates orderliness and harmony in the proximity of the group.

Currently tensions between Russia and the US are high—and are simultaneously rising between the US and other countries such as North Korea, Iran and China. This high level of international tension could quickly escalate into global catastrophe for all sides.

However, deployment of IDT on a sufficiently large scale (by training several thousand to ten thousand troops) by the Russian military would defuse societal stress and enhance social orderliness. As research has confirmed, national leaders within its global field effect would find a greater ability to work together harmoniously to find solutions to otherwise insoluble problems, such as civil and global conflict, crime, and terrorism.

Extensive scientific research indicates that deployment of IDT by either a military or civilian group (such as the one being established in Cambodia: Google “Group practice of Transcendental Meditation dramatically reduced violence in Cambodia, new study shows“) can create the conditions for all people to enjoy peace. An article by Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown, and Arlene J. Schar, titled A Humane Approach Towards Peace and published by OpEdNews, explains this peer-reviewed research in more detail and lists 19 studies conducted on IDT.

The most difficult and costly step in deploying IDT on a global level is assembling a large group of military personnel in one place prior to training. That step has already been accomplished by President Putin; in fact, the troops stationed at the Ukraine border far surpass the minimum number of personnel necessary to create a global super-radiance effect.

A study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Offender Rehabilitation documents the super-radiance effect occurring when three large groups of IDT experts gathered together. This study shows the effects of large groups of advanced meditators meditating twice a day in unison, with the largest group being 7,000 participants. Terrorism-related casualties decreased 72%, international conflict decreased 32%, and overall global violence was reduced.

Higher numbers of participants have been shown to produce greater results. With the world’s population currently at 7.846 billion, a group of even 9,000 advanced TM meditators (representing the square root of 1% of the world’s population) would be able to produce profound positive effects on a global scale. If all of Putin’s troops stationed at the Ukraine border were trained in this technique, the positive global impact would be enormous.

IDT is currently in various stages of deployment worldwide, but as of this writing no national leader has yet demonstrated the intelligence, foresight and courage to deploy a large enough, fully operational IDT group capable of creating a positive global impact. (See Google search on “New Solution for Latin America: Transforming Lives and Changing Nations” and a short online video “Creating Peace in Ukraine on Vimeo.”)

Traditionally the military is the most disciplined and organized aspect of society. By assembling Russia’s large military force, President Putin now has the strategic opportunity to utilize IDT to create a permanently established coherence-creating group to foster world peace, a goal never before accomplished by any other nation. Even if other nations were to decide today to deploy IDT on a global level, it would be difficult to quickly gather such a large group in one place, even though this approach is highly cost effective: less than the cost of 2-3 modern fighter jets.

President Putin’s highly trained and committed Russian troops would certainly be capable of using their efficient and orderly brain power to create perpetual peace for the entire global community. President Putin now has the unique opportunity to bring honor to Russia by being the first to deploy IDT on a global scale. The Nobel Peace Prize and the gratitude of all humanity awaits whoever brings perpetual peace to our troubled planet. If President Putin were to act quickly, history would record him as a visionary leader, and a peaceful human civilization will be assured for generations to come. As the supreme commander of all Russian forces, President Putin has the ability to deploy IDT immediately for all his troops. The time is right to do so – the fate of our planet is in his hands.

About the Authors:

Captain Raymond E. Seebald, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) During his 26 years of service as a recognized expert in the fields of maritime port safety and environmental preparedness, prevention and response, Capt. Seebald’s achievements include the establishment of a new United Nations office in Curacao, where he developed national contingency plans for the countries and islands comprising the wider Caribbean. Seebald served a military aide to President Ronald W. Reagan and President George H. Bush while assigned to White House duty from 1986-1990. Captain Seebald served as a consultant to the Panama Canal in 1999 and 2000 during the sensitive transfer of the Canal to Panama. As Captain of the Port in Chicago, Illinois, and Savannah, Georgia, and Alternate Captain of the Port in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was responsible for the development and deployment of more restrictive post-9/11 vessel and port facility security requirements for both the Great Lakes and the Caribbean. Seebald graduated from the USCGA in 1977 and is one of eight siblings that all served in the United States Coast Guard. Capt. Seebald continues to safeguard Maritime Security interests in the United States as an advisor and consultant for the preeminent Maritime Security firm in the United States. Seebald coauthored an editorial published by The Day about Invincible Defense Technology. The Day is published in New London, Connecticut USA, which is the home to the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA). In 2012 Seebald spoke about Invincible Defense Technology during the second Nuclear Security Summit (NSS) at the Seoul Press Center in Seoul, South Korea.

Col. (Ret.) Jitendra Jung Karki was the Liaison Officer at “Sainik Awashiya Mahavidhyalaya,” Army Residential High school of Nepal before his retirement from the Nepal army. Previously he served as commanding officer of Shreenath Battalion. Karki now lives in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. Karki has a master’s degree in public administration and is a graduate of the Nepalese Army Command and Staff College. He commanded an independent company in Nepal during the insurgency period from 2004-06. Col. Karki received five UN medals and participated in five UN peacekeeping missions: UNIFIL: United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, ONUB: United Nations Operation in Burundi, UNAMSIL: United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone, MONUC – United Nations Mission DR Congo (2 times). Col. Karki successfully applied Invincible Defense Technology for sustainable peace while serving in the UN mission in DR Congo. He is an alumnus of The Near East South Asia (NESA) Center for Strategic Studies at National Defense University, Washington DC, USA. NESA promotes itself as “the preeminent U.S. Government institution for building relationships and understanding in the NESA region.”

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gunter Chassé – decorated with the Honorary Cross of the Bundeswehr in Gold – served in the German Air Force mainly in the Integrated NATO-Air Defense and alternately in command and staff positions, and also was employed in Home Defense with territorial tasks. He is the author of the pioneering IDT alternative white paper On the New Security and Defence Policy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Future of the Bundeswehr: Indomitable Strength through a PREVENTION WING of the Military.

Dr. David Leffler has a Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense and has served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) and lectures and writes worldwide about IDT. Dr. Leffler’s editorial “Creating an Invincible Military” was featured in Fox News. He is available on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

