Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malala Yousafzai also visited the women’s and United Nations Pavilions

DUBAI: The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate and co-founder of Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Accompanied by Malala Fund co-founder Ziauddin Yousafzai, education activist and Malala Fund partner Shehzad Roy, Director General of Pakistan Pavilion Rizwan Tariq, Lead Programming and Marketing for Pakistan Pavilion AfrozAbroand Expo officials, Malala toured the pavilion which is premised on the theme of ‘Pakistan’s Hidden Treasures‘.

“The Pakistan Pavilion celebrates Pakistan’s history, culture, traditions, and potential. I was personally inspired by the exhibits promoting inter-faith harmony and environmental protection. I hope everyone who visits the Expo will be inspired to learn more about our beautiful country” said Malala Yousafzai.

During the visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, Malala Yousafzai also viewed the World’s Largest Holy Quran on display, created by artist Shahid Rassam.

Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai along with Shehzad Roy also visited the Women’s Pavilion with Ms. Hind Alowais, Senior Vice President of International Participants department at Expo 2020 Dubai as well as the United Nations Pavilion with Mr. Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General for United Nations’ Participation in Expo 2020 and Dr. Dena Assaf United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE and Deputy Commissioner General for the UN at Expo 2020. During these visits, the co-founders highlighted Malala Fund’s efforts to help girls continue learning in the face of COVID-19, climate disasters, and conflict. They also shared their desire to increase their work in Pakistan through the Malala Fund Pakistan office. Malala Fund is working to ensure every girl around the world can access 12 years of free, safe, and quality education. The organisation supports girls’ education programmes in Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan, Brazil, Ethiopia, India, Lebanon, Nigeria and Turkey — and will launch programmes in Tanzania and Bangladesh later this year. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on girls’ education, Malala Fund investments supported over 10 million girls around the world to continue their studies during school closures.

