Kazakhstan turned out to be the most drinking republic in Central Asia. According to the source, every Kazakhstani drinks about 11 liters of vodka a year.

In this regard, a draft law was presented in the lower house of parliament, which proposes to establish a minimum volume of production of alcoholic beverages – 100,000 decaliters per year. Thus, the government wants to get rid of small firms that produce alcohol.

In addition, the minimum retail prices for vodka will gradually increase. The cheapest bottle will cost 620 tenge per bottle of 0.5 liters. Moreover, it will be possible to buy it only after 12 noon and until 9 pm. True, not all deputies liked this initiative. Vladislav Kosarev is sure that officials do not really care about the health of the population, and the amendments are designed only to increase budget revenues.

“It is not the first day that we celebrate name days, holidays, and so on with a glass in our hands. From my personal experience, I can say that the consumption of alcoholic beverages has declined sharply over the past 10-15 years,” said Vladislav Kosarev, an MP from the Communist Party.

