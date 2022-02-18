Start the New Year with a Cleaner Home: Samsung Introduces BESPOKE AirDresser and BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-one Clean Station™

Innovative and stylish home appliances that seek to make the cleaning process easier and more hygienic for homeowners

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced today the all-new BESPOKE AirDresser and the BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-one Clean Station™ for cleaner homes. Both products are designed for homeowners who are looking for innovative and meticulously designed home appliances to keep their living areas and personal belongings clean and refreshed.





With more people expected to head back to their workplaces or schools, ensuring a high level of hygiene and cleanliness at home is more important than ever. Many people may unknowingly bring home unwanted dust and allergens that are trapped on their fabric, and this can aggravate allergies. The new home appliances are meant to help homeowners minimise incidences of allergy triggers, which can be disruptive to our daily lives.





The Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser gets you to rethink how you can care for your clothing by offering a new way to sanitise and refresh garments and fabric items in between washes, without worrying about bacteria or odours. It is also perfect for homeowners who have apparel that require special care or dry cleaning, and parents who want to keep their children’s toys clean. It is capable of eliminating 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and 100% of dust mites[1], removing odours[2] and also acts as a dehumidifier.

On the other hand, the BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-one Clean Station™ is the newest addition to the Samsung Jet Series, making it the most powerful and innovative model yet. Besides a Multi-layered Filtration System that traps 99.999% of fine dust[3] and reduces allergens[4], the new vacuum comes with a selection of upgraded attachment tools and the new All-in-one Clean Station™, where users can recharge and empty the dustbin of the BESPOKE Jet™ at the same time. It also comes in two head-turning colours – Woody Green and Misty White – that can be a unique addition to any homes.

“Singapore homeowners are placing more focus on appliances that can help keep their homes, personal garments and belongings clean, especially with heightened hygiene awareness. Our new appliances – the Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser and BESPOKE Jet™ – are built with our consumers in mind, with advanced features that make cleaning and sanitisation more efficient. The appliances are also designed to be a stylish addition to any home, and as statement pieces for tastemakers who can proudly display these new appliances in their homes, rather than keeping it in the storage,” said Lee Jong Woo Jed, Business Advisor, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Refresh and sanitise clothes between washes with the intelligent Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser





Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser refreshes and sanitises garments, and is a perfect addition for homeowners seeking a convenient solution to keep their fabric items clean and hygienic in the comfort of their homes

The BESPOKE AirDresser is a steam laundry appliance that allows consumers to sanitise clothing in between washes or even common household items that are hard to clean, such as cloth masks, soft toys, and beddings, from the comfort of home. Its simple interface, slim design and mirror finish is also perfect for today’s modest living spaces.

“We hope that the BESPOKE AirDresser will encourage individuals and families to rethink and adopt a new habit of keeping their fabric items clean and fresh with the help of this innovative appliance. Additionally, it may save consumers time and money by removing the need for frequent visits to the dry cleaners. It also ensures garment longevity without subjecting them to excessive machine cleaning,” added Lee.





JetSteam

The BESPOKE AirDresser uses powerful steam that penetrates deep into fabrics, effectively sanitising and removing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, as well as 100% of home dust mites1. It utilises high temperature to refresh and sanitise garments, as well as a variety of other fabric-based household items including linen and soft toys.





JetAir and AirHanger

The JetAir system enables it to blow strong jets of air upwards and downwards, assisting in the loosening and removal of engrained dust.

Additionally, the BESPOKE AirDresser has three AirHangers, all designed with a hollow centre that allows air to travel through both the inside and outside of garments. This enhanced circulation enables efficient removal of dust and grime with reduced vibration and noise[5].





Deodorising Filter

A built-in deodorising filter effectively eliminates 99% of common odours that stay on clothing, such as sweat, smoke, tobacco, food, roasting meat, and other musty odours[6], preventing them from accumulating.





Heatpump Technology and AI Dry

With Heatpump Technology, consumers can rest assured that their clothes are being dried gently and at a low temperature, preventing damage and shrinkage. Internal circulation is also improved, and garments are dried uniformly, with the JetAir system.

The BESPOKE AirDresser is also equipped with AI Dry technology, in which a Humidity Sensor continually monitors the humidity level of the garments and intelligently adjusts the drying time accordingly.

Acts as a Dehumidifier

The BESPOKE AirDresser can be converted into a dehumidifier to keep rooms refreshed and less humid – which is perfect for the Singapore weather. When the door is opened, the dehumidification function draws in air and eliminates excess moisture in any room or closet.





Intelligent Care

Caring for your clothes is hassle-free and more personalised with the intelligent AI Control. It learns and memorises frequently used cycles[7] and recommends courses and settings to avoid the hassle of reselection. Additionally, with Auto Cycle Link[8] enabled, the BESPOKE AirDresser recommends the most optimal drying course once a wash cycle from a compatible washing machine ends.

Users can also remotely start, pause, and get notifications from the BESPOKE AirDresser using the SmartThings App[9]. This means that users can quickly start a cycle even when they are out of their houses, so that they can come home to clean garments.





Hygienic cleaning with the stylish BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-One Clean Station™





The beautifully designed BESPOKE Jet™ simplifies the task of keeping your house clean and hygienic

The all-new BESPOKE Jet™ handstick vacuum embodies the Bespoke Home vision with its sleek, premium design that harmoniously blends in with any living space. It is packed with more advanced features that ensure a seamless and more hygienic cleaning experience from start to finish.





All-in-one Clean Station™

The self-standing All-in-one Clean Station™ automates dust removal and charges the BESPOKE Jet™ at the same time.

After cleaning is complete, the user simply needs to dock the vacuum to the All-in-one Clean Station™ for it to charge itself and automate dust disposal at the touch of a button. This prevents harmful fine dust particles from being scattered back into the home and promotes a more sanitary dust disposal method.

The All-in-one Clean Station™ utilises ‘Air Pulse’ technology to hygienically empty[10] the dustbin and captures 99.999% of fine dust[11] in an anti-bacterial dust bag. The anti-bacterial dust bag inhibits 99.9% of bacteria growth[12] and only needs a replacement every 2 to 3 months[13] later when it becomes full.





99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System

The BESPOKE Jet™ also comes with a Multi-layered Filtration System that captures 99.999% of fine dust3 and reduces allergens4. Its main cyclone and metal mesh grille filter are capable of trapping big dust particles, while the Jet Cyclone, micro filter, and a fine dust filter can effectively capture micro dust so that only clean air is released.

The whole bin, multi-cyclone system and its filters are also fully washable, which helps keep the vacuum easy and hygienic to maintain.





Powerful Suction Performance

The BESPOKE Jet™ is the series’ most powerful vacuum yet, with enhanced deep-cleaning performance. Its advanced Digital Inverter Motor delivers up to 210W[14] of extreme suction power. It can effortlessly clean different types of floor surfaces, from hard floors to carpets, for up to 60 minutes on a single charge[15].





Head-turning colours and ergonomic design

Samsung has reimagined the design of the BESPOKE Jet™ to ensure that it harmoniously blends into any living space. Available in two stylish shades, Woody Green and Misty White, the vacuum is a definite head-turner that can either blend well or add a pop of colour to any home interior.

The BESPOKE Jet™ also features an ergonomically designed Telescopic Pipe that is adjustable to 3 different heights to suit the user and helps ease wrist strain.





Simpler Cleaning Experience with variety of cleaning accessories

The vacuum comes with a total of 6 attachment tools that accommodate a variety of cleaning requirements. The set contains two key brushes that have been redesigned for better performance: the Jet Dual Brush and Slim Action Brush.

The Jet Dual Brush is fitted with soft rollers that aid with the collection of large dust[16] on all floor types, and especially for carpets. Reach deeper into carpets to capture dust and dirt effectively with its bristles that are made from nylon and rubber. It also features a 180° swivel head that allows for effortless direction adjustments.

For users who require more targeted cleaning on hard floors, there is the upgraded Slim Action Brush with anti-static silver threads that can effectively remove fine dust on hard surfaces and even debris trapped in crevices. With an improved design that is slimmer and lighter[17], it’s now easier to manoeuvre and clean around and beneath furniture.

The BESPOKE Jet™ can also be paired with the improved Spray Spinning Sweeper[18] (sold separately), which automatically rotates at 260 revolutions per minute, making mopping with the anti-bacterial Micro-Fibre mop pads[19] or disposable Wet Wipes a breeze. Additionally, users can clean without worrying about the mop pads drying out by using the attachment’s spray nozzle to release water from a 150ml water tank.

All of these attachments can also be neatly stowed away in the Accessory Cradle, which allows homeowners to easily store and carry them wherever they need.

BESPOKE AirDresser Availability and Pricing

The new Samsung’s BESPOKE AirDresser is now available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics and IT stores.

Model Colour RRP BESPOKE AirDresser DF60A8500CG/SP Crystal Mirror $2,499

BESPOKE Jet™ Availability and Pricing

The BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-one Clean Station™ is now available in 2 models.

The optional Spray Spinning Sweeper can be purchased separately at $199, or $99 when purchased together with the BESPOKE Jet™ with All-in-one Clean Station™.

Model Colour RRP Remarks BESPOKE Jet™ complete extra VS20A95943N/SP Woody Green $1,499 Comes with 2 battery packs BESPOKE Jet™ complete VS20A95843W/SP Misty White $1,299 Comes with 1 battery pack

BESPOKE AirDresser: Model Specifications

Model Code DF60A8500CG/SP Attribute Value Drying Capacity Capacity Jacket 3 + Pants 3 Design Door Crystal Mirror Panel Display Touch + LCD Performance Motor Spec (HP) Digital Inverter Motor Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Feature AI Pattern Yes JetSteam Yes Deodorizing Filter Yes Heatpump Drying Yes AI Dry Yes Humidity Sensor Yes Descaling Yes Keep Fresh Yes Wrinkle Care Yes Smart Control Yes Child Lock Yes Delay End Yes AirHanger 3 Pant Clipper 3 Hanger Kit No Twist Hanger Kit No Shelf Yes Weight Kit No Fresh Finish Yes Smart Things Yes My Closet Yes Cycle Outdoor Yes Quick Yes Option List Sanitize, Delay End, Child Lock Bedding Yes Delicates Yes Daily Care Yes School Wear Yes Denim Yes Babywear Yes Toys Yes Suits Yes Wool/Knit Yes Down Jackets Yes Blouses Yes Winter Coat Yes Fur/Leather Yes Accessories Yes Mask Sanitize Yes Self-Clean Yes Dry AI Dry, Quick Dry, Blouse Dry, Down Dry, Time Dry, Room Care Physical Specification Net Dimension (WxHxD) 445 x 1850 x 632 mm Net Weight 85.0 kg Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 529 x 1940 x 775 mm Gross Weight 92.0 kg

BESPOKE Jet™: Model Specifications

BESPOKE Jet™ complete extra BESPOKE Jet™ complete Model Code VS20A95943N/SP VS20A95843W/SP Colour Woody Green Misty White Digital Inverter Motor Yes Performance Max Consumption Power 580 W Max Suction Power 210 W Running Time Up to 120 min (2 battery packs) Up to 60 min Dust Collection Type Multi Cyclone Dustbin Capacity 0.5 L Noise Level 86 dBA Display Type LCD Charging Battery Type Li-ion Voltage 25.2 V Charging Time 210 min Detachable Battery 2 x Removable Battery Packs 1 x Removable Battery Pack Type All-in-One Clean Station™ (Free Standing) Main Brush and Accessories Included · Slim Action Brush · Jet Dual Brush · Pet Tool · Combination Tool · Extension Crevice Tool · Flexible Tool · Accessory Cradle Sold Separately Spray Spinning Sweeper All-in-one Clean Station™ Consumption Power 1400 W Dust Bag 3 EA Dust Bag Capacity 2.0 L Dimension (WxDxH) 300 x 850 x 300 mm Weight 6.7 kg Filter Exhaust Fine Dust Filter Pre-Motor Yes Convenience Feature Washable Dust Bin Yes Telescopic Pipe Yes Physical Specification Dimension (WxDxH) 250 x 210 x 1000 mm Weight (Net) 2.5kg (With Slim Action Brush attached)





Samsung Jet Series Handstick Vacuum: Model Comparison

BESPOKE Jet™ Jet 90 premium Jet 75 premium Jet 70 multi Jet 60 turbo Price $1,299 / $1,499 $1,099 $869 $669 $499 Model Code VS20A95843W/SP / VS20A95943N/SP VS20R9048T3/SP VS20T7538T5/SP VS15T7034R1/SP VS15A6031R1/SP Colour Misty White/ Woody Green ChroMetal (Silver) ChroMetal (Silver) Airborne (White) Teal Mint Max Suction Power 210W 200W 150W Max Run Time Up to 60 min per battery pack Up to 40 min Detachable Battery Yes · complete – 1 x Battery Pack · complete extra- 2 x Battery Packs Yes, 1 x Battery Pack Main Brush and Accessories · Slim Action Brush · Jet Dual Brush · Pet Tool · Combination Tool · Extension Crevice Tool · Flexible Tool · Accessory Cradle · Spray Spinning Sweeper (Optional Purchase) · Soft Action Brush · Spinning Sweeper (for mopping) · Mini Motorised Tool · Combination Tool · Extension Crevice Tool · Flexible Tool · Soft Action Brush · Mini Motorised Tool · Combination Tool · Extension Crevice Tool · Jet Fit Brush · Combination Tool · Extension Crevice Tool Adjustable Telescopic Pipe Yes Yes No Dust Capacity 0.5L 0.8L Charging Type All-in-one Clean Station™ (Free Standing) Z Station (Free Standing) 2-in-1 Charger (Wall Mount) Display LCD Display LED Display No Dimensions (WxDxH) 250 x 210 x 1000 mm 250 x 215 x 1136 mm 250 x 215 x 1130 mm 250 x 215 x 1123 mm 250 x 203 x 1120 mm Weight (Net) 2.5 kg 2.8 kg 2.7 kg 2.6 kg 2.3 kg Clean Station™ All-in-One Clean Station™ Compatible with Clean Station™ for Jet™ (Optional Purchase)

Clean Station™ for Jet™: Model Specifications

Clean Station™ Price $399 Model Code VCA-SAE903/SP Colour Silver Compatibility Jet 90 / Jet 75 / Jet 70/ Jet 60 handstick vacuum Dust Bag 2 pcs (Additional dust bags are sold separately) Dust Bag Capacity 0.8L Dimensions (WxDxH) 180 x 185 x 600 mm Weight (Net) 5.9 kg

[1] Based on testing by Intertek: 1) Eliminates 99.9% of viruses, including Influenza B, Norovirus (Murine Norovirus), Rhinovirus (Human Rhinovirus), Hepatitis A (Human hepatitis A), Rotavirus (Porcine Rotavirus) and enterovirus (Porcine enterovirus). 2) Eliminates 99.9% of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, MRSA, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophilia, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, klebsiella pneumoniae, Corynebacterium diphtheriae, and Enterococcus faecalis. 3) Kills 100% of house dust mites. Based on testing by Korea University, College of Pharmacy: Eliminates 99.9% of viruses, including Influenza A, Coronavirus (Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV)), Adenovirus (Infectious canine hepatitis), and Herpes (Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis). [2] Based on testing by Intertek using a Normal Course: 1) Removes 99% of odour-causing gases (Iso-Valeric acid: sweat, 4-Ethenyl pyridine: tobacco, Valeraldehyde: roasting meat, and Tetrachloroethylene: dry cleaning), 2) Removes 99% of harmful substances (Perchloroethylene). [3] Tested based on IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11 by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH. Results may vary depending on actual usage. Refers to particles in the size range of 0.5 to 4.2µm. [4] Based on the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by British Allergy Foundation (BAF). [5] Based on internal testing, with a Noise Rating of 42.8 dB in normal mode and 37.8 dB in Silent mode, using the max LEQ sound level from the front, lateral and rear sides. Testing was conducted in an anechoic room at a distance of 1.0m from the product. Results may vary depending on the actual usage situation. [6] Based on testing by Intertek: Eliminates 99% of Iso-Valeric acid: sweat, 4-Ethenyl pyridine: tobacco, Valeraldehyde: roasting meat, and Tetrachloroethylene: dry cleaning. Testing for Iso-Valeric acid and 4-Ethenyl pyridine based on KS K0891 Standard. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions [7] Stores user data, preferences and usage patterns to suggest the most useful options [8] Auto Cycle Link is only available when both the BESPOKE AirDresser and Washing Machine have Wi-Fi connection and are registered on the SmartThings App. A Wi-Fi connection is required at all times. [9] Requires installation of SmartThings App on compatible Android or iOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi® connectivity to the mobile device. SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi® connection and a Samsung account are required. [10] Results may vary depending on individual use. Dust and hair stuck inside the grille may not be removed with a single cycle. [11] Tested based on IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11 by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH. Results may vary depending on actual usage. Refers to particles in the size range of 0.5 to 4.2µm. [12] Based on testing by the FITI Testing and Research Institute, in accordance with the reference standard KS K 0693:2016. Deactivates 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus, Pneumococcus, Escherichia coli and Bacillus pyocyaneus bacteria. This function is not supported in the USA and Canada and the results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions. [13] Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use. [14] Suction tested based on the IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.8 standard, tested at the inlet of the non-motorised tool, using Jet mode. Based on SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs test. [15] The stated run time applies to the minimum power level setting with a non-motorised tool attached. [16] Refers to dust particles smaller than 5.5mm [17] Compared with a conventional Soft Action Brush. Height reduced from 64mm to 52mm (12mm↓) and weight reduced from 760g to 680g (80g↓). [18] Spray Spinning Sweeper attachment is optional and sold separately as an accessory. It comes with 2pcs of reusable anti-bacterial Mop Pads and 10pcs of Disposable Wet Wipes. [19] Based on testing by the Korea Analysis Test Researcher, in accordance with the reference standard AATCC-100, JIS-L-1902, KS K 0693, KS K 0890 and AATCC-147. Deactivates 99.9% of Pneumococcus and Escherichia coli bacteria. This function is not supported in the USA and Canada and the results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

