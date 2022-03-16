Plantation Drive held on Green Pakistan day at University of Chitral

CHITRAL: Plantation drive held at University of Chitral on Green Pakistan Day. A ceremony was also held on tree planting and the importance of plants. Deputy Commissioner Chitral Inam-ul-Haq was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahir Shah presided over the function. Prof. Hafeezullah performed as stage secretary. Before the ceremony, DC Chitral, Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Farhad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayat Shah, Dr. Zahir Shah, and others started planting trees in the lawn of Chitral University. After that detailed information on the importance of plants was provided in the auditorium of the university which was attended by students of the University of Chitral besides forest department officials, teachers of Chitral University, WAPDA resident engineer Muhammad Usman and others.

DFO Chitral discussed in detail the rate of forest in Chitral, its growth, and its maintenance in his presentation. He said that Chitral is a dry region where monsoon rains do not occur and that is why it is very difficult to cultivate plants in the upper areas. He also highlighted the importance of plants from the Islamic point of view and urged the participants to plant trees as a charity for the reward of their deceased persons. He also advised the students to plant trees in their lands when If they become strong trees, they will be able to get admission in the university and even the cost of their dowry will come out of it to sell these trees.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that plants are essential for the survival of our life and these trees give us tons of fresh oxygen. He urged all the participants to take part in the tree plantation campaign and plant two trees of their own.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Zahir Shah said that Chitral University, despite its very limited resources, definitely contributes to such useful events. He said that the University of Chitral has very little land as it has been set up in a technical college building which is not enough for the university in any case. He said that the federal government has given its share of funds but only the provincial government is still waiting to release its share of funds so that more land can be purchased for this university. He demanded from the provincial government through the deputy commissioner that there is a building of agriculture department attached to this university which must be merged to this university Other professors and experts of Chitral University also elaborated on the importance of plants and their need for human life. Shields were also presented to the guests by Chitral University on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, free plants were also distributed among the students and the people by Chitral University so that they could play their role in fulfilling the deforestation in the country by planting these plants. A large number of students, teachers, and forest staff attended the ceremony.

