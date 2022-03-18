Prudential extends coverage to children and youth under 18 who may be hospitalised for side effects arising from COVID-19 vaccinations



[1] MOH | Child Vaccination . As at the time of this media release, all children who have crossed their 5th birthday in 2021 are eligible to book a vaccination appointment. PRUSafe COVIDCover is open to Singapore residents which include Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders (Long Term Visit Pass, Employment Pass, Dependent Pass, Student Pass).



[2] The side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations must be diagnosed in Singapore by a Registered Medical Practitioner and the life assured has to be hospitalised in Singapore on the recommendation of a Registered Medical Practitioner. For more information, please refer to https://www.prudential.com.sg/prusafecovidcover



[3] The COVID-19 vaccination needs to be authorised by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority or under the Special Access Route and administered on the recommendation of a Registered Medical Practitioner. The COVID-19 vaccine must be administered after the cover start date of the policy for a claim to be made. For more information, please refer to https://www.prudential.com.sg/prusafecovidcover



[4] Day of hospitalisation means a period of 24 hours of hospitalisation. For more information, please refer to https://www.prudential.com.sg/prusafecovidcover



[5] MOH | News . Speed by Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health at the Singapore Healthy Quality Service Awards 2022.



[6] Vaccination Status by Age Group (as of 14 March 2022) https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-19/vaccination/statistics

[7] Pulse app users have to be Singapore residents aged 18 and above.



[8] Children and youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent during the consultation.



[9] The Pulse consultation is not part of the Ministry of Health’s Home Recovery Programme.

