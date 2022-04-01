Suspected terrorist arrested with explosives in Karachi

KARACHI: Police in Malir Cantt, the southern port city of Karachi, said on Friday that they gave arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The suspected terrorist was arrested during a targeted operation based on an intelligence tip-off residing in Orangi Town area of Karachi, the provincial capital of southern Sindh province, police in Malir Cantt area of Karachi said.

They said, “The accused was identified as Mir Sardar Khan, son of Zareem Khan. He belonged to Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan.”

“The accused has been involved in a number of bomb attacks and also carried out targeted killings of innocent citizens across the country,” they added and also claimed to have recovered explosives, hand grenades, arms, batteries, ball bearings, wires and other sensitive materials from the suspect’s possession.

“He has been an active member of the banned TTP 2003, and he is also an expert in making and installing IEDs,” stated the police.

“He has also confessed to orchestrating an attack on an NGO office in Dera Ismail Khan in 2007 during preliminary interrogation,” police said.

“The accused, along with his accomplices, had attacked the Frontier Corps (FC) Fort in Tank in which 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” police affirmed.

“His arrest has been made possible on the identification of an accomplice of him who was nabbed earlier. The criminal record of him is being ascertained for further investigation,” they added.

