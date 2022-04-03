Hon. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Emphasizes on Making the Court House more Efficient through Technology

KARACHI: ‘It is of utmost importance that the Court House is made efficient, affordable, intelligent and smart through technology. said Hon. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of Supreme Court of Pakistan at the third edition of Technology for Justice Forum held in Karachi where he honored the event as the chief guest.‘As far as my time on the bench is concerned there is one single objective and that is that a case that starts at the trial court must end in the Supreme Court in maximum six months or maybe one year in the initial phase.’ He added.

The conference was aimed at promoting tech-based solutions to reform Pakistan’s justice system. This forum brought together government stakeholders, legal practitioners and entrepreneurs to showcase groundbreaking innovations holding the potential to revolutionize dispensation and access to justice in Pakistan.

Founded in 2019, T4JF has highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between public and private sector bodies to bridge the gap between technology and justice. The Forum celebrated Vakeel Online, an online legal platform aimed to play a critical role in bridging the gap between justice, legal practitioners & real people. Such portals are of utmost importance and need of the hour considering the foundation of the conference i.e., introducing technology in the legal system where the real beneficiaries will be the people of Pakistan who will have justice at the palm of their hands.

In attendance were some of the most prominent personalities from the legal fraternity including Barrister Murtaza Wahab Shah– Advisor to the CM on Law, Hon. Justice Muhammad Junaid Gaffar of the Sindh High Court, Mayhar Mustafa Kazi– Partner – RIAA Barker Gillette, Salahuddin Ahmed-Partner MCA Law Associates, Sara Malkani– Partner – Malkani &Vayani, Khozem A. Haidermota– Senior Partner Haidermota& co, Zahid Ebrahim– Partner FGE Ebrahim Hossein, Faisal Aftab– Co-Founder & CEO Zayn Capital, Jehan Ara– Founder & CEO Katalyst Labs, Atyan Tahir– CEO JazzCash, Naureen Hyatt– Co-Founder & CEO – Tez Financial Services, Shahab Sarki– President Sindh High Court Bar Association.

“T4JF is committed to the development of a homegrown legaltech industry that will generate economic growth, empower citizens and rebuild lost public trust in Pakistan’s legal institutions. The power of this idea has been more than adequately demonstrated here in Karachi today, as key stakeholders from government, the judiciary, the legal community and civil society have come together with a shared vision for a Digital Legal Pakistan.”. Said IsfandiarKasuri, Co-Founder Vakeel Online.

