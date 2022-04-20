Discovery Southeast Asia’s #SayNo2Plastics campaign for Earth Day

Discovery Southeast Asia, together with Greenpeace Southeast Asia, launches the #SayNo2Plastics campaign for Earth Day 2022

A 21-day #SayNo2Plastics challenge by Discovery and Greenpeace calls on fans and on Eco-Warriors across Asia to share their version of sustainable living on social media

Discovery and Animal Planet programs on how to tackle the human-caused climate crisis, overpopulation and save nature

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2022 – Discovery Southeast Asia, together with Greenpeace Southeast Asia, launch a #SayNo2Plastics challenge for Earth Day on April 22, 2022. The campaign will shed light on the plastic crisis and invite the wider public to be part of the solution by choosing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic.“For Earth Day, we are excited to work with Greenpeace in bringing in environmental advocates from across Asia— Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam to ring in the urgency to act and save the planet. We also have dedicated TV shows that will echo themes from climate to plastics.” explains Tony Qiu, SVP General Manager, East and Southeast Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.“Single-use plastics pose a major threat to our environment, people and the climate. While used for very short periods, single-use plastic remains in our environment for a long time, polluting ecosystems, harming wildlife and contaminating our food system”, said Marian Ledesma, Zero-Waste Campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines. “But the problem is bigger than waste because every stage of plastic’s lifecycle – from extraction and production all the way to waste disposal – produces carbon emissions, exacerbates social inequalities, and exposes people to toxic pollutants and harmful chemicals. Urgent action on the plastic crisis is necessary to protect the Earth and all living creatures calling it home. Governments and businesses must take measures to drastically reduce plastic production and accelerate the shift to refill and reuse models.”For the 21-day #SayNo2Plastics challenge, Discovery and Greenpeace invite the audience to do one, or all, of the following:Contestants must use #SayNo2Plastics and #DiscoveryEarthDay and Tag @Discovery_SEAsia and @GreenPeaceSEA on Instagram.For the #SayNo2Plastics message around Southeast Asia, Discovery will partner with eco-warriors and sustainability ambassadors from Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam with local leaders in cross-sections of environmental advocacy to raise awareness about the plastic crisis in this region.These include Asian star influencers: Liv Golding Rin Rin Marinka and Oz Chanarat The eco-warriors will share their story on how they are living sustainably and encourage Discovery viewers to join them on social media in the fight against plastics.In celebration of Earth Day 2022 (April 22), Discovery and Animal Planet will be premiering exclusive programs about the growing concerns of overpopulation, loss of biodiversity, and depleting the environmentwill be airing the following:: Executive produced and narrated by Ellen DeGeneres. United by the planet’s biggest conservation project — The Red List — conservation heroes worldwide are risking everything to save giraffes, gorillas, big cats and other endangered wildlife.: Explorer Victor Vescovo and his team embark on an unprecedented global mission to dive to the deepest points of all five oceans, a feat no one has ever achieved.From Oscar-winning director James Reed, adventurer Patrick Dykstra goes to the ends of the earth in pursuit of close encounters with the largest and most elusive ocean giants on the planet.: It starts like a bad joke — an insurance salesman and a doctor walk into a bar — but this epic, true story ends with the most unlikely team of explorers re-writing the history books by becoming the first people actually to reach the North Pole.will be airing the following shows:: United by the planet’s biggest conservation project — The Red List — conservation heroes worldwide are risking everything to save giraffes, gorillas, big cats and other endangered wildlife.: Acclaimed Nature Photographer Ian Shive embarks on a high-stakes ride to the farthest edge of our planet, uncovering the mysteries of America’s vastly unexplored National Wildlife Refuge System and one of the least known national parks.Hashtags: #SayNo2Plastics #DiscoveryEarthDaySocial Media: @Discovery_SEASIA (IG) @DiscoverySEAsia (FB)Campaign URL: www.discoveryearthday.com Launch date: April 22, 2022Earth Day #SayNo2Plastics Video: here Earth Day Stunt Promo (Discovery): here Endangered Promo (AP): here The Last Unknown (AP): here

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.



