Mainland India’s claim over Assam, Tripura, northeast states and Jammu and Kashmir is illegitimate and illegal

The reason why Assam or Tripura is up against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Union of India under the efforts of Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party and those extremist Hindu thugs are very different from the reason why the rest of India, including most Indian Universities, are protesting. Assam or Tripura does not want this Act at all -no matter its Hindus or Muslims. The rest of mainland India is protesting because the act does not cover Muslims and there is a sea of difference between these two reasons. Below are some of the reasons why every citizen of mainland India should stand with Assam and the rest of the northeast against this act in totality and not because it does not include Muslims.

Let me get this straight first – this article is not for wannabe patriots from mainland India. This is not for those who claim to be Indians first but do not even know the names of northeastern states. This is not meant for those who show off pride in being Indian but believe that it is ok for peace-loving North-Eastern people to be killed, tortured, hurt, and humiliated.

Let’s face it – the popularity of the BJP is shrinking across the country. They are not going to rule India for the next decade for sure at today’s trend. Modi is pushing the Citizenship Amendment Act though this Act is against the constitution of mainland India.

Narendra Modi has been pressing many laws which would only intimidate the religious minorities in mainland India. The people of Assam, Tripura, and the northeast are against Modi and his anti-minority actions. I think, more repressive actions by Modi and the government of mainland India would open the door for the liberation of Assam, Tripura, and northeastern states. Although ULFA in Assam is losing capacity, there will be new groups backed by the freedom fighters in Myanmar and anti-India groups in Nepal. Question is, who will lead this movement in Assam? Many people think ULFA is no more than a powerful organization. Several years ago, people in Assam considered Paresh Baruah as a hero and capable of liberating Assam from mainland India. Although for years I had intimacy with Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah Chief of Staff of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) he now considers me as an “agent of Indian state” thinking I was leaking ULFA’s sensitive information and pictures to Indian intelligence agencies.

Paresh Baruah has always talked of Times of Assam as an “agent of Indian state”, but it is also be noted that the pictures shared by Paresh Baruah and Arunodoy Asom alias Ramya Mech to their trustworthy people within journalism circles always reached the hands of Intelligence, as well; which clearly states that Paresh Baruah has never learned from his mistakes. The same kind of mistake that has cost him so many cadres and leaders of ULFA. To achieve the goal of liberation of Assam and the northeast, Paresh Baruah also now needs to learn from his mistakes and don’t consider a genuine friend and patriot like me as an “agent of the Indian state”. It is time for integrating the patriots to fight for the justified cause of the people of Assam, Tripura, and the northeast. It is time to realize – that mainland India’s claim over Assam, Tripura, northeast states, and Jammu and Kashmir is illegitimate and illegal.

I am urging pro-liberation people throughout the world to extend support towards Times of Assam. We are looking for a donation of just 1 million dollars for starting a daily newspaper and TV channel to push forward the liberation movement of Assam, Tripura, and the northeast and give a befitting response to mainland India’s propaganda.

Deka, a journalist since 2002 has been a former Journalist, Column Writer for AJI, Natoon Somoy, Natoon Din, and Adinor Sombad. Deka’s journalism specialization was always focused on crime & insurgency reporting.

