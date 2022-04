Queensland Gold Hills Mobilizes Drill Rig and Collars First Hole of Inaugural Drill Program at the Big Hill Gold Property in Queensland, Australia

Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2022 –(“” or the ““) is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized the drill rig and collared the first hole for the inaugural drill campaign at our Big Hill property, located in the historic Talgai Goldfield of Queensland, Australia. The rig arrived at site on April 23and the team commenced drilling on the first hole the next day.The launch of Queensland Gold’s initial field exploration program was announced on March 1when the Company initiated the first phase designed to verify the locations of historical drill collars, adits, and open-cut locations as well as to complete property-wide prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling, and channel cutting in outcrops, historic workings, adits and other areas of interest for drill target identification. This work continues in parallel with Phase 2 which will consist of 2,000 meters or approximately 20 holes by way of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at high priority targets

