Queensland Gold Hills Mobilizes Drill Rig and Collars First Hole of Inaugural Drill Program at the Big Hill Gold Property in Queensland, Australia
Vancouver, Canada – Newsfile Corp. – April 27, 2022 – Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) (FSE: MB3) (“Queensland Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized the drill rig and collared the first hole for the inaugural drill campaign at our Big Hill property, located in the historic Talgai Goldfield of Queensland, Australia. The rig arrived at site on April 23rd and the team commenced drilling on the first hole the next day.
The launch of Queensland Gold’s initial field exploration program was announced on March 1st when the Company initiated the first phase designed to verify the locations of historical drill collars, adits, and open-cut locations as well as to complete property-wide prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling, and channel cutting in outcrops, historic workings, adits and other areas of interest for drill target identification. This work continues in parallel with Phase 2 which will consist of 2,000 meters or approximately 20 holes by way of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at high priority targets
Queensland Gold Hills CEO and Director, Blair Way, commented: “All aspects of our 2022 exploration campaign is proceeding well and our team has overcome a number of challenges to commence this drill program. It is very exciting to have this 2000 metre drill program on the Big Hill Gold Property underway and to be the first to apply modern exploration technology to these historic gold workings. I look forward to proving further updates throughout the program.”
About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.
