Thardeep rally for protective immunization week

HYDERABAD: Thardeep, health department coupled with some other social welfare organisations took out a walk at Qasimabad government hospital in connection with protective immunization week here Friday.

The walk was attended among others by A.D.H.O Dr. Abdullah Nizamani, M.S. Taluka hospital Dr.AQeel Qureshi, R.M. Dr. Atia Naz, Thardeep district officer Shamim Akhtar, Rubina Baoch, Fahmida Junejo, Hina Zangi and others.

They told that health department government of Sindh was observing world day of protective immunization which is aimed to create awareness among parents about deadly diseases among children including polio, TB, Hepatitis, Rubela, typhoid etc.

