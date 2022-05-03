Matthias Hendrichs joins MODIFI as Chief Commercial Officer

Arrow Open Lab to offer free engineering consultations to help develop 5G-ready and AI-powered edge devices

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 June 2020 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow

Electronics, Inc. today announced it will offer free consultations to local technology

startups and the innovation community at its Arrow Open Lab located at Hong

Kong Science Park. The initiative is part

of Arrow’s commitment to supporting technology enterprises, startups, and the academic

community to create, make and manage 5G-ready and AI-powered edge and endpoint devices

for commercialization or R&D development.

Millions of AI-powered IoT edge or endpoint devices being deployed on 5G

networks will profoundly change the way we live, do business and interact with

each other and the environment[1].

Arrow Electronics, HKSTP and CUHK Institute of Network Coding co-host “Sensor & 5G Technology Revolution” webinar

“We established our first Open Lab in Hong

Kong as part of our long-term commitment to give local technology companies as

well as the university community access to world-class engineering expertise

and resources,” said Simon Yu, president of Arrow’s Asia-Pacific

components business. “I am delighted to welcome

technology innovators, developers, and academia to our free engineering

consultations at Arrow Open Lab so they can gain the necessary advice and resources

to commercialize their innovative ideas into business opportunities in the 5G

and AI era.”

The free consultations

aim to help technology companies configure the electronic system architecture

design of their edge endpoints/devices for delivering optimal results across 5G

networks and AI technology. Arrow’s

engineers and technical experts will provide insights and recommendations across

the development roadmap including:

Selecting the system architecture with the most desirable and

power-efficient computing for running AI algorithm (CPU vs FPGA vs GPU vs ASIC) Integrating a massive network of AI-powered sensors to yield actionable

data insights

To help the local engineering

and innovation community navigate their path to adopting emerging technologies,

Arrow has co-organized a webinar from June 9-11, 2020 in conjunction with Hong

Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and The Chinese

University of Hong Kong (CUHK), to discuss opportunities and challenges associated

with the convergency of 5G, AI, IoT technologies (Link).

“HKSTP works with many

partners to enable the I&T ecosystem.

We thank Arrow, being one of the incredible partners, for its long-term

support for accelerating the innovative journey of technology companies and

universities in Hong Kong with us. The Arrow Open Lab has a track record of

helping high-growth companies leverage the power of AIoT and 5G. Now, with free

consultations available, it is exciting to see Arrow’s expertise being

delivered to a wider audience, helping startups at Science Park and beyond to

expand the possibilities of innovation,” said Ir Peter Yeung, head of

Electronics/ICT Clusters & Smart City Platform of HKSTP.

Arrow’s engineers at Open Lab worked closely with CUHK’s Embedded AI and IoT

Lab team to launch the first healthcare monitoring proof-of-concept design incorporating Analog

Devices’ 3D time-of-flight technology. This demonstrates a successful commercial

application of AI and deep-learning technologies.

Arrow Open Lab has assisted hundreds of

technology companies and startups from the region in their idea-to-prototype-to-product

innovation journey. The free

consultation will be open to registered members, and available at the Arrow

Open Lab until the end of this year.

Contact openlab.hk@arrowasia.com

or visit this

site for more information.

