Beaconhouse students’ Art Exhibition helps raise funds for play area at the Children’s Hospital, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions, has recently helped set up a community play area at the Children’s Hospital, Faisalabad. Funds for this play area were raised from an Art Exhibition, themed ‘A Brush Can Change Everything’, held at Beaconhouse Kindergarten Branch, Faisalabad, as a charity initiative.

The aim of the Art Exhibition was to hold a fund-raising activity at the school with the help of young students’ artwork while showcasing their creative skills and learning. Artwork created by the students of Beaconhouse Kindergarten Branch, Faisalabad was sold to parents, teachers, and other stakeholders and attendees during the exhibition, which helped raise Rs. 600,000. The collected amount was then used to collaborate with the Children’s Hospital in Faisalabad to inaugurate a play area at the medical facility for its young patients.

Inspiration for the project was taken from the Beaconhouse-funded recreational and play facilities at Children’s Hospital Lahore inaugurated in 2017, which includes an aviary.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the play area, Kasim Kasuri, Chief Executive of Beaconhouse, stated, “At Beaconhouse, we encourage our students to act as Dignity Ambassadors and community helpers, in order to inspire within them the core values of self-worth, charity, and the spirit of giving. I am proud of our students, their parents, teachers, and everyone else from the Beaconhouse team, who came together and helped execute this noble endeavour. I would also like to thank the team at the Children’s Hospital for their support with designating ample space at their vicinity, helping us make this possible.”

The play area at the Children’s Hospital features bright, pleasing colors to lift up spirits, and is complete with a variety of swings, trampolines, and play mats for the children’s entertainment during dreary hospital visits. The organisation was established in 1975 and had been showcasing educational expertise ever since, with a current student strength of over 315,000 across Pakistan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION