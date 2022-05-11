HCCI indignant over yet more increase in electric charges

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamddin Qureshi, and Vice President Awais Khan in a joint statement have expressed indignation on yet more increase in electric charges in-country under fuel price adjustment and have made an appeal to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to withdraw the increase in power charges.

They have said the increase in electric charges every month was casting the worst affects on business activities. They said NEPRA has given approval for an increase of Rs.2.26 per unit in March last which would be recovered in bills of the current month which will increase price hikes.

The chamber leaders said the increase in fuel adjustment in power bills every month people have been laden with burden every month. They asked the government if it cannot provide relief to people, then at least shall not increase in their difficulties. They said inflation was touching sky high after Eid due to which traders were facing additional difficulties due to an increase in production costs.

