MINT Museum of Toys Singapore To Launch New Toy Figurines Exhibition Uncovering Generational Shifts

OutReach – 28 August 2020 – Gram started in 2014 helping B2B companies

with their proprietary G.R.A.M. Full-stack Video Framework, to accelerate brand

awareness and thought leadership, helping them to command premium prices and supercharge

their growth.

They have evolved to be trusted by many MNCs and Government clients worldwide

and in Singapore, as the video expert in producing animated explainer videos

and video production, offering an array of sales solutions in the form of

videos, ranging from interview videos, educational thought leadership videos,

to corporate

video production, social

media video ads, and more.

More than just an video animation

studio, they are focused on creating high-quality videos that are tailored

towards a company’s branding and communication objectives. Depending on each

company’s needs, when they engage in Gram’s services, the process starts with

their full-stack video framework that involves knowing the video goals, the

target audience, and more.

Thereafter, the selection of video types will take place, ranging from 2D animation and 3D

animation to video production, motion graphics and live

stream videos. With a variety of video solutions, the most

suitable one will be recommended before proceeding with a video strategy brief.

This includes commercial, educational, infographic, training, testimonial and social

media video production.

Be it an animation production or live action video

production, Gram has refined a comprehensive video

blueprint to put together a video that provides an immersive experience and

achieves exceptional results. From script, casting, voice over to editing,

animation and graphic effects, the entire process will be handled by an inhouse

team of creative enthusiasts and professionals for a captivating video.

Video production is an important tool to have in a brand’s digital marketing

toolbox. Not only do companies get to create clarity, raise awareness and

establish credibility with a compelling story, the video can also be used for

marketing purposes. When a video is entertaining, engaging and easy to digest,

this presents the opportunity for brands to potentially gain a huge return on

investment (ROI) through many channels. Gram has created successful video

campaigns over the years, knowing that, when properly optimised, videos can

work wonders for a brand’s SEO, PPC, Facebook Ads and more — to help spread the

word and boost conversions.

As Gram seeks to expand their reach to help companies with their visual

communication needs, Impossible Marketing is their digital partner to help

execute effective digital marketing campaigns that can enhance engagement, boost awareness and drive new

business for their video production services.