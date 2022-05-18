“Wild, threatened, farmed: Hong Kong’s Invisible Pets”, a report by the ADM Capital Foundation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 May 2022 – An extraordinary four million exotic animals, from all corners of the world were imported into Hong Kong between 2015 and 2019, compounding risk of species extinction, a new report has found.
[1]Animals regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Fauna
