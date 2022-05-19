Vetter Achieves a Three-Peat in Winning the Best Managed Companies Award

The company’s ongoing focus on strategic execution and sustainability sealed the win

For the third year in a row, Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has won the Best Managed Companies Award. With this three-win feat, the pharmaceutical service provider has once again demonstrated why it is considered one of the industry leaders. The awards committee selected the CDMO based on a variety of initiatives such as its culture of sustainability, continuous commitment to growth, and the development of a new strategic program intended to prepare the company for future market dynamics. In Germany, Handelsblatt, the prominent German business newspaper, Deloitte, and the BDI

, the prominent German business newspaper

,

,

and the





© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family (second from left) along with Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto (second from right), Dr. Thomas Schiller, Managing Partner Clients & Industries Deloitte, and moderator Susanne Schoene, at the presentation of the Best Managed Companies Award.

(the Federation of German Industries) grant the annual award to medium-sized companies they deem to be the best managed. Representatives of Vetter’s owner family and senior management were proud to receive the award during the official ceremony on May 12, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“Winning this award three years in a row is an outstanding achievement for our company and current base of 5,700 employees,” said Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “The award signifies that we are a stable and reliable company, basing our performance on both long-term strategic execution as well as on sustainable orientation.”

In close partnerships with its global customer base, Vetter’s intent as a solution provider is to provide patients around the world with flawless, high-quality medications to treat a wide range of severe diseases. By applying innovative, multidimensional programs, the company strives to operate in a sustainable manner, giving equal weight to environmental aspects as well as social and economic considerations. Further company highlights that contributed to sealing the winning of this year’s award were the timely receipt of the manufacturing authorization for its clinical production facility in Rankweil, Austria, combined with the start of the company’s new strategic program Vetter NExT 2029.

“As a winner of the Best Managed Companies Award, Vetter has once again successfully demonstrated its outstanding corporate management,” emphasizes Markus Seiz, Best Managed Company Program Leader and Director at Deloitte Private. “Vetter is thus not only a benchmark for German SMEs, but at the same time stands for a strong as well as thoughtful economy in turbulent times.”

As Vetter’s Managing Directors Thomas Otto and Peter Soelkner shared, “The successful outcome in the award process for the past three years is a strong proof point that we play a significant role in the vital pharma and biotech industry, one with ever-increasing demands from customers and regulatory authorities alike. Despite the current challenges we face concerning the significant increase in prices and delivery times, we are making every possible effort to continue on our successful path. We are doing so in close partnership with our customers, partners, and suppliers.”

The Best Managed Companies award program recognizes excellence in privately held companies across more than 40 countries celebrating winning companies for their organizational excellence, success, and entrepreneurial spirit. Every year, numerous companies worldwide compete in a demanding and thorough independent process where they are benchmarked against a common evaluation framework. In this context, each company’s performance in the key categories of strategy, productivity, innovation, culture, and commitment, as well as finance and governance, are analyzed. An independent jury consisting of high-ranking representatives from business, science, and the media also weighs in on the best choice for a winner.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than