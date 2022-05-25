Singapore Tourism Board partners Traveloka and Trans Digital Media to welcome Indonesian travellers to Singapore as part of the SingapoReimagine recovery campaign

Latest Attractions and Tours



Haw Par Villa’s Hell Museum



Haw Par Villa is an Asian cultural park, the last of its kind in the world that was built to provide moral guidance with depiction of traditional virtues. Rich in history, philosophy and religion, the park has reopened with differentiated day and night experiences as well as a new projection mapping show. Its latest Hell’s Museum, which opened in October 2021, provides a deeper understanding of Haw Par Villa’s infamous 10 Courts of Hell. Visitors can discover how the concepts behind the graphic representations of sins and punishments in the afterlife evolved as ancient civilisations shared their cultures across time and space.



Fascinating World of Aviation PLUS Exclusive Hangar Tour by Xperience DMC



One of the two winners in the Outstanding Tour Experience category at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021, Fascinating World of Aviation Plus Exclusive Hangar Tour is a family-friendly experience that explores how Seletar – once filled with swamps and plantations – was transformed into an aerospace hub.



SkyHelix Sentosa



Opened in December 2021, SkyHelix Sentosa is a viewing tower-cum-vertical bar offering panoramic views of Sentosa and the Greater Southern Waterfront. The open-air rotating gondola is the first of its kind in Singapore.

