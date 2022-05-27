Health department’s alert on Monkeypox

HYDERABAD: The Sindh health department issued a high alert in the province regarding a new disease called Monkeypox.

In a letter addressed to the director of health services, all district health officers and directors and medical superintendents of all major hospitals, the Director-General (DG) Health of Sindh said after the emergence of Monkeypox disease cases in Europe and America, steps should be taken to prevent the spread of this infection in Sindh.

The Director of Health Services, DHOs, Directors of medical institutes, and Medical Superintendents have been advised to report suspected cases of Monkeypox to the provincial disease and surveillance response unit at the DG office, Hyderabad, and the regional office in Karachi so that immediate required intervention steps could be taken to prevent it’s spread.

