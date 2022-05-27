Jail constable killed by convict at Central Jail Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A convicted prisoner killed a constable at Central Jail Hyderabad last night, reported The Lahore Times.

According to details, a constable Aziz Panhwar resident of Matiari town was attacked by a prisoner at central jail here last night when the constable was taking rest in a park after supervising gardening and sanitation works.

The assailant was identified as murder convicts Abdullah Nahyoon.

The injured constable was taken to civil hospital Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries. Cause of murder was still not ascertained.

