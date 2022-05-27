SAFWCO launches referral directory; access to justice is need of hour: Suleman Abro

HYDERABAD: SAFWCO Founder and President Mr. Suleman G. Abro said that a common man spends his whole life waiting for justice. There is a need to improve communication and trust between justice providers and the general public as well as access to justice is needed to be increased. He expressed these views while addressing the launch ceremony of the ‘Referral Directory’ jointly organized by SAFWCO and Oxfam at a local hotel in Karachi. The intellectuals, lawyers, academia, provincial officials and senior justice officials participated in the event. Suleman G. Abro said that it is very difficult to get justice timely in the structure because the access to justice is the major obstacle in enabling people to attain justice.

In order to provide people with an opportunity to get justice, the project “Addressing Root Causes” have been implemented, which includes educating the people about their rights and the mechanism for the attainment of these rights. Under this project, this ‘Referral Directory’ has been developed and issued to citizens and CSOs to facilitate effective communication with the institutions responsible for providing justice to the people at the provincial and district level.

Addressing the event, intellectual Jami Chandio said that legal reforms are needed for social betterment in Sindh, especially the Hindu Marriage Act and steps are needed to be taken for the rights of domestic industry workers. Advocate Javed Qazi said that the petitioners are less aware of the proper forums of justice but this directory will be helpful in resolving their issues. Judicial Member Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (retd) Aslam Sheikh while appreciating the contents of the referral directory suggested that SAFWCO and Oxfam should also work on the draft legislation to be passed from the Sindh Assembly for effectiveness of referral mechanism. Ms. Musarat Nazir, Director, Social Welfare Department, said in her address that the directory provides contact numbers as well as procedures for handling complaints which is commendable.

The SSP Central Karachi Ms. Shehla Qureshi said that women’s grievance centers have been set up at DIG level and human rights cells are also functioning throughout the province where staff consisting of women have been appointed to alleviate the grievances of women complainants. The Deputy Director ‘Dar-ul-Aman’ Hyderabad Ms. Zubeida Thaheem spoke about the facilities provided to women in Dar-ul-Aman. Ashiq Hussain Kalhoro, Deputy Director, Women Development, said that SAFWCO and Oxfam have done a commendable job. The SAFWCO Executive Director Altaf Nizamani, Advocate Ali Pulh, Ghulam Mustafa Sangrasi, Shehla Qureshi and others also addressed the ceremony.

