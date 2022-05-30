Usman Mukhtar’s latest role in ‘AikTou Tum Aurtain’- a tribute to women in the wake of the pandemic

Challenges from ageing populations and covid-19 are putting

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media

OutReach – 23 September 2020 – Japan’s healthcare system has kept the country remarkably healthy

with relatively minor changes for nearly six decades. The system provides

universal care, extensive coverage and the most innovative treatments at a cost

that is accessible to all. Yet the scope of coverage in the Japanese system

obscures the extent to which policymakers have put off making necessary but

difficult choices. In particular, the lack of regulation of demand for health

services, the pressures of an ageing population and the underdeveloped system

for determining cost-benefit for health investments could paralyse Japan’s

healthcare system as the cost of providing health services increase. The

economic consequences of this would inevitably reverberate beyond the health

system itself.

Sustainable health systems not only have

appropriate resources to effectively function but are also capable of keeping

up with developments and overcoming hurdles. Health systems must be able to

address challenges and demonstrate the political will required to explore and

implement innovative designs for health services. For Japan, evolving

population demographics and financial pressures represent two of the biggest

hurdles for sustainability.

Health system sustainability in Japan

is a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, sponsored by Pfizer. It

examines the challenges and opportunities that Japan’s healthcare system is

facing and the sustainability of its current system compared with those of

other developed industrial countries. The research uses a scorecard to compare

Japan’s performance against those of five other countries across a number of domains,

including disease prevention, integrated health models, the medical workforce

and long-term care.

The research points to signs that

significant fixes to Japan’s healthcare system may be necessary for Japan’s

health system to maintain long-term stability. Although Japan compares well in

many respects to the more expensive and fragmented system in the US, it lags

behind the UK, France or South Korea, in three of the five principal scoring

domains Japan received its highest scores in the domains covering disease prevention and health

infrastructure, and accountability

and patient-centredness, and lowest in long-term

strategic perspective and provision of integrated

care models. Key issues that Japan’s health system must overcome to

maintain long-term stability include changing incentives for healthcare

utilization where currently prices are kept low but there is no limit on

demand; an overhaul of time-consuming biannual price reviews; and better use of

cost-saving generic and biosimilar drugs.

Jesse Quigley Jones, editor of the report,

said, “Japan’s health system is justly praised for its high-quality and

generous coverage, however it’s long-term sustainability is increasingly under

question. The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted vulnerabilities of the system

with experts warning of the collapse of the emergency medicine system, and

potential knock-on effects for the broader health system and even overall

economy. Our research has highlighted some positive steps towards reform and an

emerging long-term vision, but further political commitment is needed to make

evidence-based decisions and ensure Japan’s health system is sustainable for

generations to come.”

