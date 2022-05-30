Usman Mukhtar’s latest role in ‘AikTou Tum Aurtain’- a tribute to women in the wake of the pandemic

Published: May 30, 2022

KARACHI: Known for his exceptional performances and profound character choices, Usman Mukhtar once again delivers a strong message through the insightful execution of his role in ‘AikTou Tum Aurtain’; SeePrime’s latest short film.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, with Madiha Imam as the leading lady, this new short film is a tribute to all the women and home workers without whom we could not have survived the global pandemic, while also highlighting their importance in our everyday lives.

In this short film we can see how well Usman Mukthar has performed, truly depicting the social stigmas of how men treat women in the society and at their homes. He has really taken this role to his heart as he shows the world excatly what is wrong with the way women are mishandled and misjudged starting from their very own at their homes.

We all know how tough the pandemic was and during that stage, the women in our societies really held fort and globally fought this pandemic as resilient mothers, daughters, sisters, and co-workers.

“This project is one that is close to my heart. I have always felt that our society discredits women and continually tries to put them down. I am so glad that I have had the opportunity to work on a project that is tackling and shedding light on a narrative mostly swept under the rug. We all know how challenging the pandemic has been, and it is high time we recognize the importance of the women in our lives that make our houses into homes, and give credit where it is due”, stated Usman.

After his commendable performance in Sinf-E-Ahan, that left audiences stunned, Usman Mukhtar once again takes the spotlight as he breathes life and brings justice to the character he plays in SeePrime’s latest short film, thanks to his brilliant acting skills.

