Destination concept of fuel retailing at DHA Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) inaugurated its newly revamped integrated retail outlet, SPL Defence Service Station, located at Khayaban-e-Bahria in DHA Phase 5 Karachi. The new retail outlet has been reconstructed and equipped with Shell Recharge, an expanded Shell Select outlet, and a bigger Shell Car Wash facility.

The latest additions to SPL Defence Service Station cater to the evolving needs for cleaner fuels and automobile services on the go. The newest addition to the outlet is Shell Recharge, an electric vehicle (EV) charging station. This is the 3rd EV charging facility installed in collaboration with K-Electric in continuation of Shell Pakistan’s strategy for powering progress in Pakistan. The retail outlet is powered by solar energy, a 45 kW solar panel has been installed in collaboration with K-Solar to provide cleaner energy sources, enabling uninterrupted and efficient operations. The modernized Shell Select store offers high-quality snacks, beverages, and groceries, with a convenient and renewed shopping experience for consumers.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive &Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui stated,“We are pleased to provide a new experience for residents and customers around SPL Defence who are looking for a wide range of products, a suite of value-added services, clean energy and other mobility solutions. Shell Recharge is another step toward a cleaner and sustainable energy future for the fast-growing segment of Electric Vehicles. With such innovations on-site, Shell Pakistan remains committed to its objective of serving the nation and its people.”

Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer at K-Electric, stated, “KE’s partnership with Shell is bringing us closer to the goal of reforming the transportation sector with a reduction in carbon emissions, which currently stand at 46% of the nation’s total carbon footprint. As a forward-looking company, KE is actively working to increase the share of renewable energy as well. With this spirit of collaboration, we are optimistic that we will achieve our goals to offset carbon through renewables and deploy the necessary infrastructure to support this transition for a better and more sustainable future.”

Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer at K-Solar stated, “K-Solar is pleased to have played a part in facilitating sustainable mobility with the partial solarization of Shell’s EV charging site at Bahria, DHA. In total, my teams and I have placed solar systems at 11 SPL sites across Pakistan which will provide their petrol stations with more sustainable energy for powering their pumps, retail store, and other services.”

SPL Defence Service Station has an efficient complaint management system with professionally trained staff members who are responsive, friendly, and open to customers’ feedback related to specific Shell products and services. Customers can always approach site staff with feedback or report it via 0800-SHELL or email at generalpublicenquiries-pk@shell.com.

