Dorsett Hospitality International partners with WWPKG to take first HK travellers to Japan

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 June 2022 – The much-awaited opening of Japan is finally here with the announcement that Japan will be opening its borders to tourists from Hong Kong (categorised as a ‘blue’ low-risk area) who are on package tours from June 10 onwards without having to undergo quarantine or testing upon arrival. *Considered as a second home to many Hongkongers, Japan has always been the most popular holiday destinations with over 2,290,000 tourists from Hong Kong visiting Japan pre-Covid in 2019. In support of Hong Kong’s gradual opening up and the return of travel, Dorsett Hospitality International is excited to be among the first to bring Hong Kong travellers to Japan with travel agency WWPKG in June.WWPKG has curated packages to Japan, inclusive of a visa to Japan, air tickets, a PCR nucleic test prior to returning to Hong Kong as well as 7-day quarantine accommodation upon return to Hong Kong at Dorsett Hospitality International hotels in Hong Kong.“We have all been eagerly waiting for Japan to open up again and it is an honour to be part of some of our guests’ first travels outside of Hong Kong in over two years with WWPKG! Aside from providing the 7-day quarantine at Dorsett Hospitality International hotels in Hong Kong, Dorsett Hospitality International has also lined up accommodation at our strategic partner’s collection of AGORA hotels across Japan, which feature a wide range of full-service, resort-style and traditional ryokan options that reflect Japan’s unique and local culture.” said Anita Chan, Senior Vice President – Global Brand Marketing of Dorsett Hospitality International.“There has been an incredible demand and interest from Hongkongers who can’t wait to return to Japan for a well-deserved break. We are very pleased to partner with Dorsett, who offer some of the best quarantine experiences in Hong Kong. WWPKG’s first tour to Japan will be taking HK Express’ first resumed Hong Kong-Japan flight to Tokyo on June 17 (flight arrangement subject to airline) and go to Tateyama Kurobe, and we have planned an irresistible itinerary around all key prefectures in central Japan,” said Yuen Chun Ning, CEO of WWPKG.

