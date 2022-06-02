realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store Promising the Ultimate realme Experience for Fans

Spread over 13,000 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art flagship store is a one-stop destination for realme fans – an experience soon to come to Pakistan

realme has built a very strong relationship with its fans since its inception in 2018. The tech democratizer’s infectious Dare to Leap attitude has earned it a large Gen-Z following as the youth of today greatly relates to everything realme stands for including activism, fresh perspectives, and trendy technology. As a global brand that is constantly growing, realme has a significant footprint all around the world. One of realme’s largest market lies in India where the brand has unveiled its first-ever Global Flagship Store.

Taking up an area of 13,000 sq.ft., the new Global Flagship Store opened to much public aplomb. The first 100 guests to walk-in to the store were guaranteed prizes and exciting giveaways. realme aims to make this sprawling edifice a haven for those who Dare to Leap as well as an avenue towards real greatness.The realme Global Flagship Store provides a truly immersive experience with a full range of realme smartphones and AIoT products, including the latest flagship innovations.

The futuristic design of the Global Flagship Store features a line lighting design which is very modern and aesthetically pleasing. With a total of three stories, the massive store offers customers a seamless and continuous experience as they move through it. The store also features a dedicated TechLife Zone which showcases the power of a digitally integrated, futuristic lifestyle with realme’s range of wearables and audio devices, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, smart care products, and smart home devices. Once you’re done browsing through the most bleeding-edge technology and making your purchases, the Global Flagship Store also has a place for you to relax and replenish your energy. A built-in realme Café which offers attractive delicacies will ensure that visitors have a wholesome and holistic experience as well. The overall setup emboldens the brand’s image as being vibrant, future-oriented, and customer-oriented. realme’s commitment to foster sustainable living, as outlined by realme’s “Go Premium” strategy, is reflected in realme’s Global Flagship Store as well, which has an e-waste recycling box to explore the fusion of technology with sustainability.

Pakistan as a market has a lot of untapped potential for realme. Geographically and culturally there are a lot of similarities between Pakistan and India. realme has really been making an effort to establish itself in the Pakistani market, especially in 2022 with the opening of realme’s local mobile assembly plant which guarantees cheaper assembly and therefore cheaper prices for the end consumer. Since realme has shown they are willing to invest in the cultivation of the Pakistani market, realme fans can hold onto the hope that Pakistan might be next to receive its very own Global Flagship Store. realme fans in Pakistan are growing in number day-by-day and brand awareness is on the rise. In order to cater to this rising demand realme might open a premium store of this scale in Pakistan as well. Stay tuned for any further developments regarding future realme Global Flagship Store launches and make your voice heard if you want the next one to come to Pakistan!

MORE FROM THIS SECTION