Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly Set To Share the Screen For the Much Anticipated Release of Tum Ho To

LAHORE: Pakistan’s music sensation Shehzad Roy comes together with the nation’s beloved Sajal Aly to share the screen for a one-of-a-kind project – Tum Ho To, releasing on 4th June.

Ever since the powerhouse duo announced their collaboration, their fans across Pakistan have gone into a frenzy attempting to decipher details of this project.

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly have kept the true nature of the project under wraps but have shared multiple teasers across their social media leading up to the official release day.

“Tum Ho To is a meaningful love story for the ages. We wanted to focus on highlighting a love story that is filled with ambition and support that goes beyond societal norms, gender roles or biases. Pakistani audiences rarely sees a story of triumph like this and we wanted to address this.” Shehzad Roy revealed

The project is directed by award winning actor/director Faisal Qureshi.

Tum Ho To is a project with an important social message for the world to see; true love is after all about support, quality belief and connection. Stay tuned to Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly’s social platforms for more updates.

