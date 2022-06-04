Govt jobs for youth demanded to end poverty

HYDERABAD: Retired teacher of Tando Muhammad Khan and others have demanded from the government to recruit matric pass boys and girls in government jobs without interviews so as to bring an end to unemployment and poverty. They also said that hundreds of government schools in Sindh remain closed demanding that not only such schools be made functional but new schools be also opened.

They said petrol price has reached sky-high which was causing more poverty.

They said poverty has risen to such height due to inflation that poor people were finding no option except suicide. They demanded govt jobs for educated youth to end poverty and hunger.

