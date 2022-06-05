Ban on Political Speeches

Since the previous government is ousted through a no-confidence vote, it has been observed that the political temperature all over the country has risen sharply. As a result, societal segregation is on the high rise. Society is divided into different groups and the keyboard warriors playing a devilish game to create anarchy in the country. To avoid this degradation and to normalize the situation, Supreme Court should immediately take important measures to ban political speeches, press conferences and TV talk shows until the next elections are held. If it is done by the apex court in the greater interest for a peaceful society it would be a great milestone in the history of Pakistani courts and the majority of the people of Pakistan, who have no interest in the politics would be grateful to the Courts for taking rapid action normalizing the lives of the society.

Syed Sadaqat Hussain

Karachi

